Rising star Alex Eala made history for the Philippines in 2025 as she enjoyed a breakthrough campaign on the WTA Tour.

Eala compiled a 13-13 record on the WTA Tour in 2025, having won just two of the 16 matches she had played on the main tour prior to this season.

The left-hander’s record across all levels this year, including Challengers, ITF events and qualifying matches, was an impressive 40-26.

Having started 2025 ranked 147th, Eala ended the season at a career-high ranking of world No 50 — becoming the highest-ranked player from the Philippines in tennis history.

Eala, who turned 20 in May, also became the first tennis player from her nation to reach a tour-level final and record multiple wins against Grand Slam winners and top five players.

At the WTA 1000 event in Miami in March, Eala stunned both Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek in straight sets during her sensational run to semi-finals as a wildcard.

In June, Eala lost a thrilling final at the WTA 250 grass-court tournament in Eastbourne to Maya Joint in a third set tiebreak.

The prize money Alex Eala earned in 2025

Alex Eala collected $907,777 in prize money across the 27 tournaments she played during the 2025 season.

The Filipina earned $332,160 — over a third of her yearly prize money haul — for reaching the last four at the Miami Open.

She secured $154,000 for making the second round of the US Open in September after registering her first-ever Grand Slam main draw victory.

How much did Alex Eala earn in her career before 2025?

Prior to the 2025 season, Eala had claimed $455,908 in prize money since the start of her professional career in March 2020.

The 20-year-old earned almost double that amount this year, taking her total career prize money haul to $1,363,685.

What has Alex Eala said about her breakout season?

Eala reflected on her 2025 campaign in a post on her Instagram account earlier this month.

“My season comes to an end. I have no words to describe what 2025 has brought me,” she wrote.

“My dreams have truly come alive. It’s such a privilege to look back at this year and relive these amazing moments through memory.

“All that’s happened this season and the emotions that come with it is a love letter to my family, friends, team, every supporter across my journey in tennis, and of course, baby Alex.

“This marks the beginning of what I hope to be a long, happy and fruitful career on tour! Thank you every body, see you in 2026!”

