Carlos Alcaraz is comfortably clear at the top of the 2026 ATP Tour prize money earners list after his Australian Open win, while Jannik Sinner is in fifth position.

There are 13 men who have collected at least $500,000 in prize money this year, with Felix Auger-Aliassime ($520,088), Learner Tien ($513,810) and Casper Ruud ($502,877) sitting 11th, 12th and 13th on the list.

Daniil Medvedev is in 17th place with $434,652, while Stan Wawrinka is 19th on the list with $376,641.

Here, we count down the top 10 earners on the ATP Tour so far in 2026 (does not include money earned from exhibition events).

10. Ben Shelton – $522,080

Ben Shelton made a run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, while he also reached the last eight at the ATP 250 in Auckland.

9. Lorenzo Musetti – $581,555 ($18,515 in doubles)

Lorenzo Musetti was a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open after he was a runner-up at the ATP 250 in Hong Kong in his first event of 2026.

8. Jakub Mensik – $603,052

Jakub Mensik reached the last 16 at the Australian Open after he won the ATP 250 in Auckland, while he also earned a singles win at the United Cup.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz set to crash through prize money breakthrough and become new member of ‘Big 4’

ATP Rankings: Felix Auger-Aliassime +2, Alex de Minaur -2, Carlos Alcaraz loses 500 points

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

7. Taylor Fritz – $637,092

Taylor Fritz won one singles match at the United Cup as the United States reached the semi-finals before he made the last 16 at the Australian Open.

6. Hubert Hurkacz – $825,062

Hubert Hurkacz spearheaded Poland’s title-winning campaign at the United Cup with four singles victories, while he exited the Australian Open in the second round.

5. Jannik Sinner – $834,875

Jannik Sinner secured all of his 2026 prize money for reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open, which is the only tournament he has played so far this season.

4. Alex de Minaur – $898,425

Alex de Minaur reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open after he won two singles matches and a doubles match at the United Cup.

3. Alexander Zverev – $1,144,375

Alexander Zverev won a singles match and a doubles match at the United Cup before he made the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

2. Novak Djokovic – $1,435,985

Novak Djokovic collected $1,435,985 for his runner-up result at the Australian Open in his only appearance of the 2026 campaign to date.

1. Carlos Alcaraz – $2,771,785

Carlos Alcaraz‘s only tournament of 2026 so far was the Australian Open, and he claimed $2,771,785 for lifting his maiden title at the Melbourne Grand Slam.

READ NEXT: ATP Rankings Race To Turin: Carlos Alcaraz leads, Novak Djokovic above Jannik Sinner

