Seven ATP Tour players have earned in excess of $4million in the 2025 campaign so far, and Carlos Alcaraz is almost $4 million clear at the top of list.

There are 82 players who have collected over $1million this season, with 24 of these stars having cracked the $2million barrier. 12 men have secured $3million, with Casper Ruud ($3,160,465) and Andrey Rublev ($3,051,746) in 11th and 12th place.

Here are the top 10 earners on the ATP Tour so far in 2025 (as of October 20, prior to play in Vienna and Basel).

10. Jack Draper – $3,446,994 ($25,290 in doubles)

Jack Draper won his biggest title to date at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, and he was also a runner-up at the Madrid Masters and the Qatar Open ATP 500.

The Brit also made the last eight at the Italian Open and the last 16 at the Australian Open.

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime – $3,456,836 ($33,654 in doubles)

Felix Auger-Aliassime has secured ATP 250 titles in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels, while he was a finalist at the ATP 500 in Dubai.

The Canadian was a semi-finalist at the US Open and a quarter-finalist at ATP 1000 events in Cincinnati and Shanghai.

8. Lorenzo Musetti – $3,823,654 ($169,614 in doubles)

Lorenzo Musetti lost in the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 in Chengdu this year.

The Italian made the semi-finals of the French Open and the Masters events in Madrid and Rome, while he also reached the last eight at the US Open.

7. Alex de Minaur – $4,163,977 ($49,484 in doubles)

Alex de Minaur has reached both of his finals in 2025 at ATP 500 level, winning the title in Washington and finishing as a runner-up in Rotterdam.

The Australian was a semi-finalist at the Monte Carlo Masters, while he has reached quarter-finals at the Australian Open, the US Open, the Canadian Open and the Shanghai Masters.

6. Ben Shelton – $4,167,667 ($120,244 in doubles)

Ben Shelton won the biggest title of his career to date at the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto, and he was a runner-up at the ATP 500 in Munich.

The American reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, Indian Wells and Shanghai.

5. Taylor Fritz – $4,609,362 ($19,192 in doubles)

Taylor Fritz claimed ATP 250 grass-court titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, while he was a finalist at the Japan Open.

The American reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon, the Miami Open and the Canadian Open, while he made the last eight at the US Open.

4. Alexander Zverev – $4,668,028 ($68,726 in doubles)

Alexander Zverev was a finalist at the Australian Open, a semi-finalist in Toronto and Cincinnati, and a quarter-finalist at the French Open and the Italian Open.

The German lifted his only title of 2025 at the ATP 500 event in Munich.

3. Novak Djokovic – $5,005,223 ($12,930 in doubles)

Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams this season, while he was a runner-up at the Miami Masters and a semi-finalist at the Shanghai Masters.

The Serbian won his only title of the campaign at the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva.

2. Jannik Sinner – $12,352,773 ($6,245 in doubles)

Jannik Sinner secured just over $4million for winning his maiden Wimbledon crown and $2,150,400 for defending his Australian Open title.

The world No 2 also won the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing, while he was a runner-up at the US Open, the French Open, the Italian Open and the Cincinnati Masters.

The Italian’s tally does not include the astonishing $6million he raked in for winning the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh.

1. Carlos Alcaraz – $16,048,017

Carlos Alcaraz has amassed a staggering $16,048,017 in prize money this year, which already places his season fifth in terms of the most prize money earned in a single ATP Tour season.

The world No 1 claimed $5,000,000 for winning the US Open and $2,901,024 for his triumph at the French Open.

The Spaniard has won Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati and ATP 500 tournaments in Rotterdam, London (Queen’s Club) and Tokyo this year. Alcaraz was also a runner-up at Wimbledon and at the Barcelona Open.

