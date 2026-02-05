Elena Rybakina soared to the top of the 2026 WTA Tour prize money list following her triumph at the Australian Open, and the Kazakh is one of three stars who have already earned over $1million this season.

There are 13 players who have secured at least $500,000 in prize money this year, with Mirra Andreeva ($541,716), Jasmine Paolini ($533,909) and Amanda Anisimova ($505,474) occupying 11th, 12th and 13th on the list.

Naomi Osaka ($382,192) and Madison Keys ($381,876) are 17th and 18th respectively, while Emma Raducanu is the 28th highest-earner with $258,694.

Here, we count down the top 10 earners on the WTA Tour so far in 2026.

10. Iva Jovic – $542,933 ($22,912 in doubles)

Iva Jovic’s runs to the Australian Open quarter-finals, the Hobart final and the Auckland semi-finals have seen her amass $542,933 in prize money.

9. Victoria Mboko – $621,978 ($20,717 in doubles)

Victoria Mboko has collected $621,978, having reached the Australian Open fourth round and the Adelaide final, while she also won matches in singles and mixed doubles at the United Cup.

8. Elina Svitolina – $847,675 ($1,010 in doubles)

Elina Svitolina collected $809,275 for her run to the Australian Open semi-finals and $37,390 for winning the Auckland title.

7. Jessica Pegula – $900,633 ($14,243 in doubles)

Jessica Pegula earned $809,275 for being an Australian Open semi-finalist, while she also made the last four at the Brisbane International.

6. Elise Mertens – $914,600 ($291,339 in doubles)

Elise Mertens secured $291,339 for winning the Australian Open doubles title with her partner Zhang Shuai, while she also made $310,761 for reaching the fourth round in singles in Melbourne.

5. Belinda Bencic – $932,369

Belinda Bencic claimed $786,700 at the United Cup, where she won all five of her singles matches and four mixed doubles matches, while she exited the Australian Open in the second round.

4. Iga Swiatek – $972,465

Iga Swiatek collected $486,900 at the United Cup as Team Poland won the title, while her run to the Australian Open quarter-finals earned her $485,565.

3. Coco Gauff – $1,039,965

Coco Gauff secured $554,400 at the United Cup, where the United States made the semi-finals, before she earned $485,565 for reaching the last eight of the Australian Open.

2. Aryna Sabalenka – $1,614,297 ($7,815 in doubles)

Aryna Sabalenka started the season by claiming $214,530 for her Brisbane International title win. The world No 1 then raked in $1,391,952 for her Australian Open runner-up result.

1. Elena Rybakina – $2,724,432

Elena Rybakina earned $2,686,792 for winning the Australian Open after she was a quarter-finalist at the Brisbane International.

