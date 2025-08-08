Ben Shelton has broke through the $9m mark for career prize money following his Canadian Open title run while he also boosted his points total in the ATP Rankings with his maiden ATP Masters 1000 trophy.

The American came from a set down to beat Karen Khachanov 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in the Montreal final to win the biggest title of his career as he had previously won the ATP 500 Japan Open in 2023 and the ATP 250 US Men’s Clay Court Championships in 2024.

Shelton admitted after the match that he was proud of digging himself out of a hole every time he was up against it against Khachanov.

“I mean, there were a lot of points, or a lot of times in the match where I felt I was resilient. Being up against it in the second set, the way that he was holding serve kind of going through his service games. He served first, so there’s scoreboard pressure,” the 22-year-old said.

“Then being down Love-40, trying to serve out the set, winning, I forget, five points in a row or whatever it was to hold that game was massive for me.

“Then just same thing in the third set. Scoreboard pressure, he’s getting through his games really easy, serving amazing, hitting great from the baseline. I just continued to match him, and keep holding, and then played an unbelievable tiebreaker. So I think that that was just kind of the name of the game for me.”

ATP News

Who will win the Cincinnati Open? Our men’s predictions, ft. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Cincinnati Open men’s singles draw: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz return to action

Shelton and Khachanov have been handsomely rewarded for their performances at the Canadian Open with both earning a lot of points and big cheques.

ATP Ranking Points Earned In Toronto

The ATP Tour uses a cumulative, 52-week rolling system for the rankings as players have to defend their points from the corresponding period 12 months ago.

ATP Masters 1000 title winners earn 1,000 points, but Shelton will go home with 800 points as he dropped 200 points from his 2024 run to the quarter-final at the 2024 Canadian Open.

Shelton started the tournament at a high of No 7 in the rankings, but he has moved up one place to No 6 with 4,320 points as Novak Djokovic drops one spot.

Runner-up Khachanov, who has peaked at No 8 in the rankings, was defending 50 points, so he earned 600 points and has moved up four places to No 12.

Semi-finalists earn 400 points and Alexander Zverev effectively went home with 350 points while Taylor Fritz added 390 points to his tally.

Prize Money Earned In Toronto

Shelton earned a cheque of $1,124,380 for winning the title and took his 2025 prize money earnings to $3,586,088 while his career earnings grew to $9,188,940.

Khachanov has taken his career total to $20,590,576 after earning $597,890 for finishing runner-up at the Canadian Open.

Zverev and Fritz received $332,180 for reaching the semi-finals while quarter-finalists Alexei Popyrin, Alex Michelsen, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev’s bank accounts increased by $189,075.