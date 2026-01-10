Rising stars Iva Jovic and Alex Eala’s runs at the ASB Classic came to an end in the last four, but both will be happy with their performance in Auckland over the past week.

The 18-year-old Jovic was seeded third at the WTA 250 event in New Zealand and she beat Gabriela Knutson, Sara Bejlek and Sofia Costoulas to reach her second top-level semi-final, but she was denied a second career final as she was beaten by top seed Elina Svitolina.

The American, who won her maiden singles trophy at the Guadalajara Open last September, went down 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 against former world No 3 Svitolina, who is into her 23rd WTA Tour final.

Eala, meanwhile, was the fourth seed and she battled past veterans Donna Vekic and Magda Linette, as well as youngster Petra Marcinko to reach the last four.

The Filipino star took on Wang Xinyu for a place in the final and she found herself serving for the match in the second set, but the seventh seed saved a match point and went on to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

It is the end of the road for the two youngsters, but both have picked up ranking points and a decent cheque for their efforts.

WTA Ranking Points Earned

Jovic started the ASB Classic at No 35 in the rankings, but her run to the last four has seen her move up five places in the Live Rankings to a new career-high of No 30.

The teenager has earned 97 points for her efforts – a semi-final place is worth 98 points, but players also have to defend their points from the corresponding period 12 months ago. Luckily for Jovic, she dropped only one point.

Eala, meanwhile, started at No 53 and she is up four places to a new high of No 49 on the back of earning 83 points (she was defending points from a lower-level event in January 2025).

WTA Prize Money Earned

Jovic finished the 2025 season with $1,125,748 in career prize money, but she will add $12,331 to that total for her run to the semi-final.

Eala had earned $1,363,685 before the 2026 season started and she will also pick up a check of $12,331.

But there is better news for the pair as they teamed up in the women’s doubles and reached the semi-final, which is worth $4,390 that they will share.

