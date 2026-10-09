How Novak Djokovic’s Shanghai Masters exit affects his ATP ranking and the Race to Turin

Novak Djokovic’s campaign at the 2026 Shanghai Masters ended with a defeat to Hubert Hurkacz, but how has the tennis icon’s early exit affected his ATP ranking and Race to Turin hopes?

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by world No 34 Hubert Hurkacz in the second round at the Masters 1000 tournament on Friday.

Djokovic, who was seeded 10th in Shanghai, received a first round bye, and this was his first-ever opening match loss in Shanghai. He had never previously fallen before the quarter-finals at the event.

The 39-year-old’s exit in Shanghai came three days after he claimed a record-extending seventh title at the China Open in Beijing.

The former world No 1 was leading 7-6(3), 0-1 in the final at the ATP 500 event when Alex de Minaur was forced to retire due to injury. Djokovic earned impressive wins over Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals and quarter-finals in Beijing.

Following his loss to Hurkacz in Shanghai, Djokovic said: “I wasn’t close to what I was playing in Beijing. I’m slightly more tired, not fresh.

“Hubi was serving very big and, you know, I didn’t feel myself on the court in terms of feeling the ball. It’s super quick surface, completely different from Beijing.

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“Yeah, if you lose your serve, it’s enough to lose the match, just once per set. That’s what happened. It’s very difficult to return his serve, almost impossible, he was serving big.

“So, yeah, I didn’t adjust, and it was a really tough draw for me to play him in the first match here.”

Djokovic began the Shanghai Masters as the world No 8 after the 500 points he collected for his Beijing triumph increased his points total to 3,480.

The Serbian was defending 400 points in Shanghai from reaching the semi-finals at last year’s tournament, and his second round exit means he has dropped 390 of those points.

This leaves Djokovic on 3,090 points, and it has seen him drop three places to 11th in the Live ATP Rankings. He could end up sliding further depending on the results that the players ranked below him achieve in Shanghai.

Djokovic is ninth in the ATP Race to Turin — the yearly ranking system that determines the eight players who qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals.

However, Jannik Sinner, who is second in the Race, has ended his 2026 season, which means Djokovic effectively occupies the eighth and final qualification spot.

Djokovic is on 2,840 points in the Race, which gives him a 110-point lead over 10th-placed de Minaur.

Rafael Jodar, who is 11th in the Race, is 321 points adrift of Djokovic, while 12th-placed Taylor Fritz is 350 points behind.

De Minaur, Jodar and Fritz are all still competing in Shanghai.

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