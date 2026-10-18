How Rafael Jodar’s Shanghai Masters run has affected the ATP Finals qualification battle

Rafael Jodar was denied a maiden Masters 1000 title as he lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Shanghai final, but how has the result affected the ATP Race to Turin?

The 20-year-old was beaten 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 by his Spanish compatriot Davidovich Fokina on Sunday after coming within two points of victory in the second set tiebreak.

World No 13 Jodar was playing the biggest final of his career to date, and he was vying for his second ATP Tour title, having triumphed in Marrakech at the start of the clay-court season.

In his post-match press conference, Jodar said: “It was a great week. I played a lot of matches. A lot of things to improve for the next tournament.

“And, yes, I didn’t get the win today, but still happy about how things are going for me.”

Asked if the final felt different to other matches he has played, Jodar replied: “No, the same, another tennis match. Just try to enjoy the moment and the match. Yeah, I gave everything, but it wasn’t meant to be today.”

Rafael Jodar’s ATP Finals qualification bid

The Race to Turin is the ranking system that tracks the points players have collected in the current season.

The eight players who amass the most points in the Race rankings qualify for the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

However, Jannik Sinner — who is second in the Race — will not play again in 2026, which means ninth position is now the final qualification spot.

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Jodar began the Shanghai Masters in 11th position on 2,509 points, and he was 331 points adrift of Novak Djokovic in the crucial ninth position.

The Spaniard has collected 650 ATP ranking points for his runner-up result at the Masters 1000 tournament.

This has improved Jodar’s points total in the Race to 3,159, which has seen him overtake both Djokovic and Alex de Minaur to claim the No 9 spot.

Jodar now holds a 279-point lead over de Minaur in 10th and a 319-point advantage over Djokovic in 11th. He is 166 points behind Arthur Fils in eighth, 221 points adrift of Frances Tiafoe in seventh, and 261 points below Daniil Medvedev in sixth.

Therefore, Jodar is currently in position to qualify for the ATP Finals, but there is still some way to go before the Race has concluded.

The Paris Masters, which will be held from 2-8 November, is the final tournament for players to earn points that count towards ATP Finals qualification.

ATP Race to Turin rankings (October 18)

1. Alexander Zverev – 9,150 (Q)

2. Jannik Sinner – 7,950 (X)

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 4,600 (Q)

4. Ben Shelton – 4,480 (Q)

5. Flavio Cobolli – 3,540

6. Daniil Medvedev – 3,420

7. Frances Tiafoe – 3,380

8. Arthur Fils – 3,325

9. Rafael Jodar – 3,159

10. Alex de Minaur – 2,880

11. Novak Djokovic – 2,840

12. Tommy Paul – 2,585

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