Iga Swiatek 2025 schedule: First events of new year confirmed

Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2024 French Open

Iga Swiatek’s 2024 season proved to be one of the most interesting of her career so far.

The Pole won five WTA titles, including a fourth victory at Roland Garros, but struggled at the other majors – and ultimately lost her world No 1 ranking.

With her season over, we map out Swiatek’s potential pathway for 2025.

United Cup: December 27 – January 5

Swiatek is confirmed to be in United Cup action for Poland at the start of the season, joining forces with Hubert Hurkacz to lead the nation.

Poland reached the final of the 2024 United Cup, with Swiatek not losing a singles match.

Australian Open: January 12-26

In 2024, the Pole did not play in between the United Cup and the Australian Open, and that will likely be the case in 2025.

Swiatek was shocked in the third round of the Australian Open back in January and will look to at least match her previous best result from 2022 – where she reached the last four.

Qatar Open: February 10-16

One of the most successful tournaments of the world No 2’s career, Swiatek will likely look to win her fourth straight title at the Qatar Open – the first WTA 1000 event of the season.

The Pole beat Elena Rybakina in the 2024 final, and this will likely be her first event post-Australia.

Dubai Tennis Championship: February 17-23

Following directly on from action in Doha, the Dubai Tennis Championships is the second of back-to-back WTA 1000 tournaments in the Middle East.

Swiatek is yet to win the title in Dubai, beaten in the 2023 final and 2024 semi-finals.

Indian Wells Open: March 3-16

One of the most famous swings in tennis, the ‘Sunshine Double’ will kick off with action at the Indian Wells Open in the week beginning March 3rd.

Swiatek won her second Indian Wells crown in the space of three years in 2024, and the world No 2 will be among the favourites to win what would be her third title.

Miami Open: March 17-30

Indian Wells is swiftly followed by the Miami Open, where the 23-year-old triumphed back in 2022.

Swiatek pulled out of the event in 2023 but reached the fourth round in 2024, and will almost certainly be in action next spring.

Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: April 11-12

Swiatek has starred for Poland in the Billie Jean King this year, and could well feature heavily for her nation in 2025.

She played in her nation’s BJK Cup qualifiers in 2024, winning both her rubbers against Switzerland, and you would expect her to star again in their qualifiers next April.

Stuttgart Open: April 14-20

The Stuttgart Open is one of the first big events of the clay season, and it is more than likely Swiatek will begin her clay campaign here.

She suffered a semi-final loss to Rybakina this year, but was a back-to-back champion in 2022 and 2023, and is all but guaranteed to enter in 2025.

Madrid Open: April 21 – May 4

The first of two WTA 1000 events on clay, Swiatek downed Aryna Sabalenka in an epic final to win her first Madrid Open title in 2024.

Having lost to Sabalenka in the 2023 final, the world No 2 will likely be back in action at the Caja Magica at the end of April.

Italian Open: May 5-18

Swiatek will almost certainly then be in action at the Italian Open, where she is a three-time champion.

The Pole beat Sabalenka to claim the title in 2024, while also previously lifting the title in 2021 and 2022.

French Open: May 26 – June 8

Swiatek will look to make history at Roland Garros next summer and become the first woman in the Open Era to win the title in four straight years.

Already a four-time French Open champion, winning in 2020 and then 2022-24, a fifth title in Paris would put her only behind Steffi Graf and Chris Evert in the Open Era standings at the tournament.

WTA Tour News

Shock new world No 1 is crowned in tennis rankings as Emma Raducanu rises

Iga Swiatek reflects on ‘not being a superhero’ as she assesses 2024 season

Berlin Open: June 16-22

Swiatek entered the Berlin Open in 2022 and 2024, though withdrew from the event both times after long and successful clay seasons.

One of the biggest tournaments on grass before Wimbledon, if the Pole plays anywhere pre-SW19, it will be here.

Wimbledon: June 30 – July 13

The least successful Slam of Swiatek’s career to date, the world No 2 will look to break new ground at the All England Club this year.

A run to the quarter-finals in 2023 remains her best result at the event, having fallen in a surprise round three loss to Yulia Putintseva this past summer.

Canadian Open: July 28 – August 3

Having missed the Canadian Open in 2024 post-Olympics, Swiatek is set to return to the WTA 1000 event in 2025.

The event will be held in Montreal next summer, with the Pole a semi-finalist in the city back in 2023.

Cincinnati Open: August 4-17

Action in Montreal will swiftly be followed by the Cincinnati Open, another of the few WTA 1000 events that the 23-year-old is yet to triumph at.

Her best result in Cincinnati has been reaching the semi-finals, doing so in both 2023 and 2024.

US Open: August 25 – September 7

After winning the title in 2022, Swiatek will look to regain her crown in New York when the US Open begins at the end of August.

The Pole lost in the fourth round in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2024, and will look to go further into the event in 2025.

Korea Open: September 15-21

Swiatek was set to play the Korea Open in 2024, but withdrew pre-event.

With mandatory WTA 500 rules in place, this is a likely event for the world No 2 to play as she looks to avoid dropping points repeatedly due to potential mandatory sanctions.

China Open: September 22 – October 5

Having skipped the China Open in 2024 due to her split from previous coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, Swiatek will almost certainly return to Beijing in 2025.

The Pole won the WTA 1000 tournament in 2023 and will be among the leading contenders to claim the title in the Chinese capital.

Wuhan Open: October 6-12

Having withdrawn from this year’s Wuhan Open, Swiatek could be in line to finally make her tournament debut in 2025.

Until its return in 2024, the event had not been staged since 2019 – when the Pole was too low-ranked to potentially play.

Pan Pacific Open: October 20-26

Another event Swiatek has played previously, the world No 2 was beaten in the quarter-finals of the Pan Pacific Open in 2023.

Swiatek could look to return to this tournament in 2025 as one of her mandatory WTA 500 events.

WTA Finals (if qualified): November 3-10

Having qualified for the year-end championships for the last four seasons, it seems more than likely that she will qualify again in 2025.

The event will again be held in Riyadh, with 2022 WTA Finals champion Swiatek likely wanting to better 2024’s group-stage exit.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals (if qualified): November 10-16

Assuming Poland qualifies, Swiatek could well end her season at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga.

This will likely depend on how many matches she has played across the build-up to the Finals in Spain.

Read Next: The 9 best WTA Tour matches of 2024 – ranked!