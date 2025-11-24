Iga Swiatek’s 2025 campaign saw the Pole break new ground, with the 24-year-old sealing her sixth Grand Slam title by winning Wimbledon for the first time.

Though she faced challenges outside of SW19, Swiatek still claimed an impressive three titles across the year and finished the season ranked second, setting her up nicely for her 2026 campaign.

Here, we take a look at Swiatek’s expected schedule for the impending new season and what could await her over the coming twelve months.

United Cup — January 2-11

Swiatek’s season is once again set to start at the United Cup, with the world No 2 representing Poland in the mixed team event across Sydney and Perth.

Team Poland has finished at the runner-up at the tournament in both 2024 and 2025, meaning Swiatek will likely be eager to help her nation triumph for the first time.

Australian Open — Jan 18 – Feb 1

All eyes will be on Swiatek at the opening Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open, arguably the biggest event of her whole season.

A French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, the 24-year-old will look to become the first woman since Maria Sharapova (2012) to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Qatar Open — February 8-14

The first WTA 1000 event of the year will be held at the Qatar Open in early February, with Swiatek looking to regain her title in Doha.

Tennis News

Emma Raducanu 2026 schedule: Where will star play as she targets further rankings surge?

Coco Gauff predicted schedule: Where will French Open champion play in 2026?

She was beaten in the semi-final this year, though she had won three straight titles (one at WTA 500-level) at the tournament prior to 2025.

Dubai Tennis Championships — February 16–22

The second of two WTA 1000 events in the Middle East, the six-time Grand Slam champion will likely head to Dubai looking to win the title for the first time.

Swiatek was a quarter-finalist at the tournament in 2025, though she was previously the runner-up to Barbora Krejcikova back in 2023.

Indian Wells — March 4-15

One of the most prestigious tournaments on the calendar outside of the four Grand Slams, Swiatek will hope her streak of winning the Indian Wells title in alternate years continues in 2026.

The Pole lifted the title at the WTA 1000 event in 2022 and then again in 2024, falling in the last four to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva in March this year.

Miami Open — March 18-29

The second of the ‘Sunshine Double’ WTA 1000 events, the Miami Open has been a less successful event for the Pole than Indian Wells — though she is still a former champion.

Swiatek triumphed at the tournament back in 2022, though withdrew in 2023 and has not returned to the semi-final since then.

Stuttgart Open — April 13-19

Traditionally, Swiatek has always started her clay swing at the WTA 500 indoors event in Stuttgart, where she is a two-time former champion.

The former world No 1 claimed back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 — beating Aryna Sabalenka in both finals — and was a 2024 semi-finalist and 2025 quarter-finalist.

Madrid Open — Apr 22 – May 3

The first of two WTA 1000 events held during the clay swing, the Madrid Open is the first huge event on the dirt for the leading stars of women’s tennis.

Swiatek lifted the title inside the Caja Magica for the first time in 2024, though suffered a heavy defeat to Coco Gauff in the semi-final this year.

Italian Open — May 6-17

The Italian Open in Rome has traditionally been one of the 24-year-old’s happiest hunting grounds, with the Pole lifting the title in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

She will enter the tournament in 2026 looking to bounce back from a shock third-round exit at the tournament back in May.

French Open — May 24 – Jun 7

Swiatek’s 26-match French Open win streak was snapped by Sabalenka in the semi-final earlier this year, ending her dominance in Paris.

A four-time Roland Garros champion, will the Pole bounce back to claim a staggering fifth title in 2026?

Bad Homburg Open — June 21-27

Swiatek entered the Bad Homburg Open in 2025 and reached the final of the tournament, falling to Jessica Pegula after a strong week.

If the Pole does decide to play a grass-court warm-up event in 2026, the two-week gap between Roland Garros and Bad Homburg makes this a likely option once again.

Wimbledon — Jun 29 – Jul 12

Swiatek sensationally snapped her 13-month title drought with a stunning Wimbledon triumph this summer, famously double-bagelling Amanda Anisimova to win a sixth Grand Slam title.

No woman since Serena Williams in 2016 has successfully defended her crown at the All England Club; can the world No 2 snap that run next July?

Canadian Open — August 1-13

Her first event of the hard-court summer is likely to be the WTA 1000 Canadian Open, which will be held in Toronto next year after a stop in Montreal this summer.

Swiatek has never won the title in Canada, with her 2023 run to the semi-final her best showing at the tournament.

Cincinnati Open — August 13-23

The second of two WTA 1000 events during the hard-court swing, Swiatek will enter the 2026 Cincinnati Open as the reigning champion.

The Pole defeated Jasmine Paolini in the final back in August, having previously reached the semi-final of the event the past two years.

US Open — Aug 30 – Sep 13

At the last Grand Slam tournament of 2026, Swiatek will enter the US Open looking to claim the title she first won back in 2022.

The Pole was a quarter-finalist at the tournament in 2025, falling to eventual runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

Korea Open — September 21-27

Swiatek made her Korea Open debut in 2025 and beat Ekaterina Alexandrova in a thrilling final to lift the title, and she could return to the WTA 500 event in 2026.

Alternatively, she could be in action for Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals — if Poland has qualified.

China Open — Sep 28 – Oct 11

At the penultimate WTA 1000 event of the season, Swiatek suffered a disappointing fourth-round exit in Beijing earlier this year.

However, she does have pedigree at the China Open, lifting the title on her event debut back in 2023.

Wuhan Open — Oct 12-18

Swiatek finally made her Wuhan Open debut in 2025, reaching the quarter-final before a loss to Paolini.

The Pole will likely be back in action at the final WTA 1000 event of the season in 2026, as she looks to lift the title for the first time.

WTA Finals — November 7-14

If she qualifies, Swiatek will head to Riyadh for the WTA Finals, the final official tour-level event of the season — reserved only for the year’s eight best players.

The Pole has qualified every year since 2021 and was the champion in 2023, though she has suffered back-to-back round-robin exits since then.

Read Next: Carlos Alcaraz 2026 tennis schedule: Where is star expected to play?