All four quarter-finals in the 2026 Australian Open women’s singles draw have attracted huge intrigue, though only one pits two Grand Slam champions against each other.

For the twelfth time, Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek get set to do battle, with the fifth seed taking on the second seed in a blockbuster showdown inside Melbourne Park.

This match is arguably the most highly-anticipated of the women’s singles draw so far and could have huge implications for the outcome of the tournament; here, we look at their rivalry, what is at stake, and what both women said ahead of their clash.

What is the head-to-head between the two?

Swiatek holds a narrow 6-5 lead in her head-to-head versus Rybakina, though that does not tell the full story of their rivalry.

The world No 2 won her first meeting against Rybakina at the 2021 Ostrava Open, though the Kazak comprehensively beat Swiatek when the two met in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

That started a run of four wins in five matches for Rybakina against Swiatek, also triumphing against the six-time Grand Slam champion in Indian Wells and Rome in 2023, and in Stuttgart in 2024.

Swiatek’s one win during that run came in the final of the 2024 Qatar Open, though, after falling 4-2 down in their head-to-head, she then proceeded to beat the Kazakh on four straight occasions.

She defeated Rybakina at the United Cup and the Qatar Open in early 2025, and then battled past the Kazakh at Roland Garros in early June, before again beating the former world No 3 in Cincinnati.

However, their last meeting went the way of Rybakina, with the Kazakh beating Swiatek during her unbeaten run to the WTA Finals title last November.

What is at stake?

A place in the semi-final is at stake for both women, though there is other relevant context for both women.

Swiatek will look to match her semi-final run from 2025 and ultimately defend her 780 ranking points from the tournament, as she looks to remain as the world No 2.

However, the Pole is also targeting the Career Grand Slam in Melbourne — and will look to become the first woman since Maria Sharapova in 2012 to successfully lift the title at all four Slams.

Rybakina has already made some progress during her run at the Australian Open, reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final since Wimbledon in 2024.

She will also look to ultimately reach her second Australian Open final, having progressed to that stage in 2023, and also end a three-and-a-half year wait to win her second Grand Slam title — having triumphed at Wimbledon in 2022.

What did Swiatek say?

World No 2 Swiatek was asked about her head-to-head versus Rybakina in her press conference after beating Maddison Inglis in the fourth round, and claimed it was not her focus.

She said: “Well, I wouldn’t say head-to-head matters, you know, because even when one of us was winning, it was always like, I don’t know, a tight match — or she beat me easy.

“It doesn’t make sense to overanalyse who won the last ones or how it has been looking, you know. Every match is a different story and, like, in every match she has been a tough opponent.

“Her tennis for sure is great, so I need to be 100% ready and go for it, and use my experience and also the knowledge from previous matches, and that’s it.”

What did Rybakina say?

When asked about facing Swiatek in the last eight, Rybakina — who defeated 21st seed Elise Mertens in the fourth round — reflected on her 2023 win over the Pole at this tournament.

Conditions are expected to be hot in Melbourne over the next few days, similar to the 2023 edition of the event.

She commented: “We played many times. Of course, I know that I need to stay aggressive and go for my shots. When we played here It was, I think, also hot — so the ball was flying.

“We will see what’s gonna be the conditions and who’s gonna win. Definitely, the focus for me is my serve and to stay aggressive. We’ll see what’s gonna happen.”

