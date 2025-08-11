Legendary coach Rick Macci has proclaimed that Iga Swiatek will “go down as one of the greatest players ever” as he lauded the Pole’s accomplishments.

Swiatek secured her maiden Wimbledon crown and sixth Grand Slam title overall with a demolition of Amanda Anisimova in the title match at the London major last month.

The 24-year-old star is unbeaten in Grand Slam championship matches and has lost just a single set across her six victories.

Currently ranked third in the WTA Rankings behind Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, Swiatek has spent 125 weeks as the world No 1.

Following Swiatek’s Wimbledon win, Macci predicted that Swiatek will reclaim the No 1 ranking by the end of the 2025 season.

The American, who coached tennis icon Serena Williams between 1991 and 1994, also tweeted that Swiatek was “the best player this century”

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Macci clarified his stance on Swiatek’s greatness when asked about his previous claim.

“It was kind of misconstrued. Basically what I was saying is, from 2020 through this decade, she’s the most accomplished player,” Macci explained.

“Let’s face it. When we get into 21st century, there’s all kinds of ways to frame that up. But since 2000, Serena’s the GOAT and the best player of all time, and I don’t think anybody is even in the passenger side when you talk about Serena.

“But Iga deserves a lot of credit… simply because, since 2020, she’s been the most dominant player by far. Especially when she gets to the finals [at Grand Slams] — she’s won every time. That 37-match win streak. I mean, go back in time, you don’t see much of that.

“And you also gotta look at, there’s been a lot of ‘bagels’ (6-0 sets). She’s beat people badly. And now people might say, ‘Oh, there’s not as much depth’, and I get all that stuff, but she doesn’t decide who she plays and she doesn’t decide all that.

Iga Swiatek News

Iga Swiatek hits 3 staggering milestones after successful start to Cincinnati Open

The 8 women with most WTA Tour ‘big titles’ since 1990: Serena Williams with 52

“I think whenever you can dominate like that at the highest level, it’s rare air.”

The 70-year-old coach went on to predict how many majors Swiatek will win.

“She will definitely go down as one of the greatest players ever. Iga will be a double digit Grand Slam winner. As long as she has the desire,” Macci continued.

“And remember, she’s only 24. And let’s face it, the women’s game is a little fluid. Even though [Aryna] Sabalenka has more firepower and Coco [Gauff]’s the Olympic sprinter.

“This thing’s fluid, there’s no one that’s really been there and done that. There’s a lot of people that make a cameo, they win a Slam and go in an out.

“It’s fluid, but I have no doubt whatsoever (about Swiatek) because, to me, she’s proven. She has those six Slams in her back pocket and nothing beats proven. And no doubt, double digit Grand Slams are on the horizon.”

As well as Serena and Venus Williams, Macci has coached Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati, Andy Roddick, Mary Pierce, Anastasia Myskina and Sofia Kenin.

Swiatek is currently in action at the Cincinnati Open after losing to Clara Tauson in the last 16 at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal.

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu gets strong verdict on top 10 and Grand Slam hopes from Serena Williams’ ex-coach

