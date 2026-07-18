Former world No 2 and Polish legend Agnieszka Radwanska has told Tennis365 the “problem” Iga Swiatek must overcome if she is to return to her best level.

Swiatek’s difficult 2026 season continued with a straight-set loss to Alex Eala in the third round at Wimbledon, where she was the reigning champion.

The six-time Grand Slam winner holds a 23-12 record in 2026, giving her a win percentage of 65.7%, which is well below her career win rate of 79.3%.

The Polish star had an outstanding win percentage of 88.2% in 2022, which is her career-best season to date, while she also won 87.7% of her matches in 2024 and 85% in 2023.

Following her defeat at Wimbledon, Swiatek said: “Honestly, I don’t care anymore about the results. I’ve been so focused on them that it’s hard to continue like that.

“So I’m really trying to, like, let it go. I don’t have good results, so I’m not going to expect for myself good results because they’re just not happening. I’m not on that level yet.

“I need to work from the beginning and try to just get my tennis better.”

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In an exclusive interview, Tennis365 asked Radwanska about Swiatek’s results comment and whether confidence is the issue for her compatriot.

“I think so. I think she meant that she’s focusing on her new tennis, only for going on court and showing the best tennis, so that’s why she said that she’s not really focusing on the results,” said Radwanska.

“But obviously that always comes together, right? If you play good, the results come.

“Obviously, now she’s struggling a little bit with the confidence, and also with the results and [finding] her best tennis.

“I think she’s trying different things to help with her on court and to really show the same things that she’s doing on the practice courts.”

Radwanska, a Wimbledon finalist in 2012, also gave her verdict on whether Swiatek can get back to her best.

“I think so, because she’s such a great player. Actually, mentally and physically, it’s all there,” said Radwanska, who won 20 WTA Tour titles.

“She can still play great tennis, and I think she’s still showing that on court.

“But now, the problem is, it’s a lot of ups and downs during the match, and obviously when you’re on the top and you want to win tournaments, those up and downs can be only for a little bit.

“You cannot lose a couple of games just like that, not being there mentally.

“I think if she’s gonna get there — and I think she will — we’re gonna see her winning titles, for sure.”

Swiatek, who has spent 125 weeks as the world No 1, dropped to eighth in the WTA Rankings after Wimbledon, which is her lowest ranking position since February 2022.

The 25-year-old has not reached a final since she won the 2025 Korea Open 10 months ago.

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