Iga Swiatek secures another huge sponsor – here’s why it’s a big deal

Iga Swiatek has joined Zendaya in becoming an ambassador for a high-profile brand

One of the most recognisable faces in tennis, Iga Swiatek has had unprecedented success at times across the past couple of seasons.

And her success off-court has continued, with a key new sponsor announced for the 22-year-old on Monday.

We look at her latest partnership – and why, for many reasons, it is such a big deal.

Brand new partnership

Swiatek announced on Monday that she is now an ambassador for Lancôme, the world-renowned cosmetics brand that is among the most popular in the world.

It is the first brand of this sort that the four-time Grand Slam champion has joined forces with, and she will be the organisation’s first Polish and first sporting ambassador.

She said: “I just became the first Polish ambassador of Lancôme and first athlete among its brand ambassadors like Zendaya or Julia Roberts… This is huge for me and I’m looking forward to this journey. Stay tuned for more!”

Star power

It is not just Zendaya and Roberts who have deals with Lancôme; the likes of Emma Chamberlain, Amanda Seyfried, and Lupita Nyong’o have worked with the company.

Swiatek may not have the profile of those women yet, but it is undoubtedly significant that such a brand wants to work with her.

It highlights that her profile has continued to grow thanks to her ongoing – and incredibly consistent – success; she is reaping the rewards for her on-court success by having more successes off it.

People often focus on the likes of Coco Gauff or Naomi Osaka – or retired players like Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova – when it comes to talking about star power in women’s tennis.

But this shows that Swiatek has that same special quality and has developed into a hugely significant figure.

Deal designed for key markets

It cannot be underestimated just how big of a deal Swiatek is in Poland.

Alongside footballer Robert Lewandoski she is the biggest sports star in the country – no mean feat for a nation of almost 40 million people.

Already a hugely recognisable figure in Poland, this partnership will only make her even more famous and visible, growing her position as a national celebrity.

Zostałam pierwszą ambasadorką Lancôme w Polsce i pierwszą przedstawicielką świata sportu w gronie ich ambasadorek na całym świecie. A być w gronie tak utalentowanych i inspirujących kobiet jak Julia Roberts czy Zendaya… No to jest coś. Stay tuned! #współpracasponsorska pic.twitter.com/ru7aKCd6wy — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) April 15, 2024

And it cannot be ignored that Lancôme is a French brand, with Swiatek’s greatest successes being her three victories at Roland Garros.

Of all of the Slam nations, Swiatek will have the biggest profile in France, and with her title defence just weeks away, this deal could push her front and centre in the build-up to the second Slam of the year.

She and Lancôme have timed this announcement perfectly, targeting the period when is spoken and thought about even more than usual.

The brand will hope that the world No 1 has as much success this clay court season as normal to help boost this new relationship.

Growing personal brand

This latest partnership adds yet another string to her already impressive bow.

The world No 1 counts Porsche and Rolex among her most high-profile sponsors, while she confirmed new global partnerships with Visa and Infosys in August 2023.

She is also now sponsored by Roger Federer-backed company On for clothes and shows; her partnerships span a range of interests and industries.

Her new Lancôme endorsement is among her highest-profile partnerships and the number of deals she has now accrued is hugely significant.

Swiatek is evidently a bankable star and become more of a recognisable figure globally, showing no signs of slowing down.

Why is it so important?

A world-famous brand putting their faith in Swiatek is a huge deal not only for her, but women’s sport in general.

It demonstrates Swiatek’s position as one of the most influential figures within women’s sport, and that she can become a figure that transcends tennis and ultimately become a global figure.

This will not only open more doors for her, but could help bring tennis to a wider, more diverse audience, and could lead to more female athletes benefitting from such high-profile sponsorship.

It will be fascinating to see not only how this partnership evolves – but also what deals we could see Swiatek and other athletes make in the future.

