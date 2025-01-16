Iga Swiatek v Emma Raducanu: Their three previous WTA clashes as Raducanu looks for first win

Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek will meet in the third round of the Australian Open in what will be their fourth top-level meeting, but first in Grand Slam tennis.

2021 US Open winner Raducanu claimed a gritty 6-3, 7-5 win over Amanda Anisimova to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time in her career while Swiatek was imperious during her 6-0, 6-2 win against Rebecca Sramkova.

Swiatek leads their head-to-head at WTA level 3-0 after claiming two wins on clay and one on hard courts.

Technically it is their fifth overall encounter as they also played at junior level with Swiatek winning 6-0, 6-1 in the Wimbledon girls’ singles event in 2018.

Iga Swiatek v Emma Raducanu H2H meeting at WTA level:

2022 Stuttgart

Swiatek and Raducanu played their first-ever head-to-head match in the quarter-final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at a time when the Pole was dominating women’s tennis.

The meeting came seven months after Raducanu won the 2021 US Open, but Swiatek was always going to be difficult to beat on her favourite clay surface and she won 6-4, 6-4, breaking once in the first set and twice in the second. Raducanu, though, did get one break in the second set.

2023 Indian Wells

Their only meeting away from clay was on the hard courts at the BNP Paribas Open as Swiatek won 6-3, 6-1 in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event.

Raducanu went into the tournament having battled a wrist injury and illness, and she lost the opening set courtesy of a single break but Swiatek then dominated the second set.

“I think that Iga played a very good level and showed why she is No 1 in the world,” Raducanu told BBC Sport after the match.

“She was very ruthless with the way that she played. I think I was able to stay competitive for the beginning of the match but ultimately she ground me down and by the end of it I was just taking way too long to recover from one rally.”

2024 Stuttgart

The pair’s most recent meeting was also at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with Raducanu testing Swiatek in the opening set before the Pole took charge.



The match started with two breaks of serve before going to a tie-breaker, with Swiatek take charge, and the top seed then broke twice in the second set for a 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 victory.

“It was a pretty intense match,” Swiatek said after the match. “I was happy that I was able to keep the intensity even though we played some tough games for like two hours.

“It wasn’t easy. I had a lot of break points which I didn’t convert so still I’m happy that I could finish it with a better score in the second set than in the first.”