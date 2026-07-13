Polish tennis great Agnieszka Radwanska has spoken to Tennis365 about Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon exit and revealed the one thing that “worried her.”

Swiatek, who was the defending champion at Wimbledon, saw her reign at the All England Club end with a 6-7(9), 2-6 third round defeat to 29th seed Alex Eala.

In an enthralling 84-minute opening set, Swiatek battled back from 3-5 down to force a tiebreak and had two set points before Eala prevailed.

The 25-year-old Pole did not respond well to this setback as she fell 0-4 behind in the second set, and she did not recover.

The former world No 1 has endured a difficult 2026 campaign by her high standards, and she has dropped to eighth in the WTA Rankings after Wimbledon.

Swiatek has not reached a final since she won the Korea Open in September, while her sixth and most recent Grand Slam title was her Wimbledon triumph last year.

Radwanska, a former world No 2 who was a Wimbledon finalist in 2012, assessed Swiatek’s Wimbledon loss in an exclusive interview with Tennis365.

“Well, that match, it was a good match. Eala played really solid tennis,” said Radwanska. “The first set was really intense and good quality.

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“Obviously, it was a couple moments that Iga had it there, and the tiebreaker could have gone either way.

“But the only thing I was a little bit worried about was: the beginning of the second set went so quickly to Eala.

“3-0 and two breaks in five minutes, I think. That was a really slow start [for Swiatek], and that cost her the set.

“Obviously, then she was fighting and coming back, and there were a lot of long games, but when you play someone at that level, you have to keep going.

“You cannot have that many ups and downs — that’s going to cost you.”

Having turned pro in 2005, Radwanska retired from tennis at the age of 29, in 2018, after struggling with injuries.

During a glittering career, Radwanska secured 20 WTA Tour singles titles, finished eight years ranked as a top 10 player and earned $27,683,807 in prize money.

She was the most successful player in the history of Polish tennis before the emergence of Swiatek.

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