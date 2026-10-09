Why Iga Swiatek’s China Open exit is a massive blow to her WTA Finals qualification hopes

Iga Swiatek saw her run at the 2026 China Open end with a surprise quarter-final loss, and the result could have big ramifications on her WTA Finals qualification hopes.

The world No 9 fell to a 6-7(0), 3-6 defeat to 19th-ranked Elise Mertens in the last eight at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing on Friday.

There were no breaks in the first set, but Mertens concluded it in empathic fashion as she bageled Swiatek in the tiebreak.

In the second set, Mertens secured the only break of the match to take a 3-1 lead en route to closing out an impressive triumph.

Swiatek did not have a single break point in the match, with Mertens winning 87% of her first serve points and 64% of her second serve points.

The former world No 1 won both of her previous encounters with Mertens in straight sets.

In her post-match press conference, Mertens was asked to identify the key to her victory.

“I think consistency, honestly. I know she’s an incredible player and she can always come back into that match,” said the 30-year-old Belgian.

More WTA Tour News

Iga Swiatek & Elina Svitolina’s China Open ranking points & prize money after quarter-final exits

Legendary coach makes 2027 Alex Eala prediction and pinpoints her ‘unreal’ strengths

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“I tried to keep that momentum going. Very tight first set. Great tiebreak from me. Then I kind of, [thought], ‘okay, let’s try to focus on the serving games, let’s try to put the pressure on a little bit. Don’t get too defensive, but try to push yourself’, which I did.

“At the end, I was very happy that I could serve it out. Very nerve-wracking again. But of course it’s a great victory for me.”

Swiatek’s perilous position in the WTA Race

The eight players who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 season will qualify for the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, which will be staged in Indian Wells from 8 to 15 November.

Swiatek started the China Open in 10th place in the Race with 3,584 points, and she has collected 215 points for her run to the quarter-finals, taking her total to 3,799.

The top five players in the Race — Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff — have all qualified for the WTA Finals.

Linda Noskova, who is in eighth position, has also ensured her spot by winning Wimbledon as current year Grand Slam champions who finish top 20 in the Race are guaranteed to qualify.

This leaves two remaining qualification spots, which are currently occupied by Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova.

Svitolina and Muchova began Beijing sixth and seventh in the Race respectively, and they remain in the same positions after they both lost in the quarter-finals.

Swiatek is, therefore, 1,225 points adrift of Svitolina and 816 points behind Muchova.

The six-time Grand Slam champion is also 111 points behind ninth-placed Marta Kostyuk — who did not compete in Beijing.

The 25-year-old Pole must finish above at least two of Svitolina, Muchova and Kostyuk if she is to qualify for the WTA Finals — a task that is looking increasingly difficult as Wuhan is the only WTA 1000 event still to be played.

Swiatek, who won the WTA Finals in 2023, has qualified for the event in each of the last five years.

READ NEXT: Wuhan Open withdrawals: 11 stars OUT as Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka absent

