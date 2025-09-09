With Wimbledon and Cincinnati Open titles to her name, 2025 has undoubtedly been another strong year for Iga Swiatek.

The world No 2’s results earlier in the season were not quite at the heady heights she has hit in the past, but a run to her sixth Grand Slam title — and first at the All England Club — and then her 11th WTA 1000-level triumph in Cincinnati rubber-stamped her place as one of the game’s leading forces.

Swiatek’s Grand Slam season came to an end with a quarter-final exit at the US Open, though there is plenty of tennis still to come for the 24-year-old, who may have her sights on reclaiming the world No 1 ranking.

Here, we look at what looks set to be the Pole’s provisional schedule for the rest of 2025.

Korea Open — September 15-21

Swiatek is currently set to return to action at the WTA 500 Korea Open next week, the event taking place in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

It will be her debut at the WTA 500 tournament, having withdrawn from the 2024 event due to her provisional suspension after a failed drug test in August 2024.

The world No 2 is currently set to be the top seed at the tournament, where she is set to be joined by the likes of world No 4 Amanda Anisimova and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

China Open — September 24 – October 5

The first of two remaining WTA 1000 events on the 2025 calendar, Swiatek is set to return to Beijing after lifting the China Open title back in 2023.

Tennis News

Nana Leme Da Silva, aged 15, set for +422 rise in WTA Rankings after making history

WTA Rankings Winners & Losers North American swing: Sabalenka No 1, Osaka +37, Mboko +65, Raducanu +12

Her run to the title two years ago was one of the most impressive of her career, with the Pole dropping just one set — to Caroline Garcia in the last eight — throughout her campaign, beating Liudmila Samsonova in the final.

Swiatek’s provisional suspension meant that she was unable to defend her title in 2024, and this will be only her second appearance at the tournament; she will surely have hopes of maintaining her 100% record.

Wuhan Open — October 6-12

Swiatek has already achieved so much in her career, but October is set to provide her with a rare first: a debut appearance at the Wuhan Open.

The six-time Grand Slam winner was too low-ranked to appear at the event before it was removed from the WTA calendar from 2020-23, and then the 2024 return of the tournament took place during her provisional ban.

That means that the 24-year-old will finally be in line to make her Wuhan Open debut in 2025, the event held the week immediately after action in Beijing.

Swiatek will be among those looking to end the supremacy of Aryna Sabalenka, who has lifted the title in the last three stages of the tournament.

WTA Finals — November 1-8

Regardless of how Swiatek fares throughout the Asian swing, her place at the WTA Finals is already secured, with the Pole currently second in the race to Riyadh.

The Pole is in line for a fourth straight appearance at the tournament, having made her debut at the 2021 Year-End Championships in Guadalajara, and then lifting the title in Cancun back in 2023.

Swiatek fell in the group stage a year ago, recording round-robin wins over Barbora Krejcikova and Daria Kasatkina, but tasting defeat to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Read Next: Emma Raducanu’s remaining tournaments for 2025, how many points is she defending?