The Paris Masters is one of the biggest and prestigious events on the ATP Tour calendar, with several of the game’s greats lifting the title since the tournament first launched back in 1969.

For 38 years, from 1986 to 2024, the event found a memorable home at the Accor Arena in the French capital, though there is a different feel to the event in 2025 — with a brand new venue hosting the final Masters 1000 event of 2025.

After almost four decades at the Accor Arena, action this year has moved to the La Defense Arena, a stunning venue that ushers in an exciting new chapter for the prestigious event.

What is the La Defense Arena?

The La Defense Arena is just under 15 kilometres north west of the Accor Arena, the former venue, with the famous stadium located in Nanterre, a western suburb of the French capital.

And, while it may be a newer venue for tennis events, rugby fans will be more than familiar with the stadium.

The La Defense Arena is the home stadium for Racing 92, one of France’s most famous and successful Rugby Union teams.

Racing 92 have played inside the Arena since it was first built and opened back in 2017, and it has become a must-visit for rugby fans across the globe, with the 30,000-seater stadium famous for its incredible atmosphere and retractable roof.

Basketball matches have previously been held inside the arena, while it played a key role during Paris’ memorable sporting summer of 2024, with the La Defense Arena hosting swimming events at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and water polo during the Olympics.

The site is also a popular concert arena, with global superstars such as The Rolling Stones, Elton John, and Taylor Swift performing at the venue over the years.

But, this is the first time that tennis has been held at the arena.

What is the capacity at the Paris Masters?

The Paris Masters has long been recognised as the biggest indoor tournament in the world, and that remains the case at the new venue.

In fact, the tournament has increased in capacity thanks to the move to the La Defense Arena, with a total of 23,000 spectators able to enter the site every day.

That includes a stunning 16,500-seater Centre Court, up from the 15,500 seats previously on offer at the main court at the Accor Arena in recent years.

It is now the second-largest tennis stadium in the world based on crowd capacity, only beaten by the Arthur Ashe Stadium — home of the US Open — in New York.

When was the move announced?

The move was announced in 2024, ahead of the final edition of action at the Accor Arena, which was won by world No 3 Alexander Zverev.

The change has been largely welcomed by players, with expanded facilities for the ATP stars competing, with four match courts alongside a further practice court.

