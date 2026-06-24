Grand Slam finalist John Lloyd has spoken to Tennis365 about Novak Djokovic’s chances of winning a 25th Grand Slam title at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic holds the all-time record for the most Grand Slam singles titles, having secured his 24th and most recent major at the 2023 US Open.

Having turned 39 last month, Djokovic would become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in tennis history if he were to add to his major trophy collection.

The Serbian lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the two Grand Slam finals he has played since his last major victory, which were at Wimbledon in 2024 and this year’s Australian Open.

Djokovic will aim to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles at this year’s edition of the grass-court major, which will begin on Monday 29 June.

As he is currently the world No 8, Djokovic is set to be seeded seventh at Wimbledon as second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn.

He could, therefore, meet world No 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

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Speaking exclusively to Tennis365, Lloyd gave his verdict on whether this year’s Wimbledon is Djokovic’s last chance to win a Grand Slam.

“We’ve been saying it for a couple of years; I would think logically this is his best chance,” said the former British No 1, who was a finalist at the 1977 Australian Open.

“Grass helps him, it helps him get shorter points. He loves the surface, he’s a genius on it.

“He’s gotta be looking at the draw. He could be seeded in either Sinner or Zverev’s half.

“Hopefully he’ll be in Zverev’s half, so at least those two (Sinner and Djokovic) are in opposite halves, as they’re the best two – rather than him being in the same half as Sinner.

“But yeah, it would be tough for me to see him winning a Slam if he doesn’t win this one. You would think this is his last one.

“But you can’t count him out, even at the US Open, because he’s Djokovic. But this is his best shot.”

Djokovic’s seventh and most recent Wimbledon title came in 2022, when he beat Nick Kyrgios in the final.

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