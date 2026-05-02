The number of players to withdraw from the 2026 Italian Open has risen to 13 across both the men’s and women’s singles tournaments.

By Thursday, 10 players had pulled out of the combined ATP/WTA 1000 event across both draws, with Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper among the stars to withdraw. Since then, two men and one women have joined the list.

The prestigious tournament at the Foro Italico is the third clay-court ATP Masters 1000 of the season and the second clay-court WTA 1000.

Both the ATP and WTA tournaments in Rome feature 96 players, including 32 seeds — who receive an opening round bye.

Main draw action at the women’s event will begin on Tuesday 5 May, while the men’s tournament will get underway on Wednesday 6 May. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 16 May before the men’s singles final on Sunday 17 May.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jasmine Paolini were the champions in Rome in 2025.

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ATP Italian Open withdrawal list

Alcaraz and Fritz would have been seeded second and seventh respectively in Rome, but they withdrew due to injuries.

Draper — who has been ruled out due to a knee injury — is currently ranked 28th, but he would not have been seeded as his ranking will drop next week.

Holger Rune will not compete as he is gearing up for his comeback from an Achilles injury.

Reilly Opelka and Raphael Collignon are the two latest ATP players to pull out.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner

(world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner Taylor Fritz (world No 7) – replaced by Zachary Svajda

(world No 7) – replaced by Zachary Svajda Jack Draper (world No 28) – replaced by Hamad Medjedovic

(world No 28) – replaced by Hamad Medjedovic Holger Rune (world No 39) – replaced by Damir Dzumhur

(world No 39) – replaced by Damir Dzumhur Reilly Opelka (world No 70) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic

(world No 70) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic Raphael Collignon (world No 71) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 71) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Arthur Cazaux (world No 73) – replaced by Mattia Bellucci

(world No 73) – replaced by Mattia Bellucci Kamil Majchrzak (world No 74) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

(world No 74) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Eliot Spizzirri (world No 82) – replaced by James Duckworth

WTA Italian Open withdrawal list

Marketa Vondrousova, a former world No 6 who won Wimbledon in 2023, has become the latest and highest-ranked woman to withdraw from Rome. The 26-year-old Czech has not played since January.

Marketa Vondrousova (world No 45) – replaced by Solana Sierra

(world No 45) – replaced by Solana Sierra Sonay Kartal (world No 55) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

(world No 55) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez Varvara Gracheva (world No 60) – replaced by Eva Lys

(world No 60) – replaced by Eva Lys Veronika Kudermetova (world No 64) – replaced by Petra Marcinko

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