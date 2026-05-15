Iga Swiatek and Sorana Cirstea fell at the penultimate hurdle at the Italian Open as the pair lost in the last four, but both will leave Rome with some handy points.

Fourth seed Swiatek appeared to have found form at Foro Italico as she reached the semi-final of a WTA Tour event for the first time this year with a crushing defeat of Jessica Pegula, but her journey was ended by Elina Svitolina.

In a rematch of their recent Indian Wells Open quarter-final clash that was also won by the Ukrainian, the pair battled until the early hours of Friday morning before Svitolina won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in two hours and 14 minutes to reach her third final in Rome.

“The feeling is just unreal to be after so many years here again in the final,” the seventh seed – who won the Rome title in 2017 and 2018 – said. “It’s such an amazing feeling to do it in such a great way, I think.”

Cirstea had taken out world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, 13th seed Linda Noskova and 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko en route to the semi-final, but her run was ended by Coco Gauff as the American notched up a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

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The two losing semi-finalists both performed better than they did twelve months ago in Rome so both added a good haul of points to their tallies in the rankings, but only one moved up the list.

WTA Ranking Points Earned In Rome

Players have to defend points they earned during the corresponding tournament/period a year ago as the WTA uses a rolling 52-week cumulative system for the rankings.

Example: If player A lost in the final in Rome in 2025, they would have earned 650 points. But those points would have been removed at the start of the 2026 edition and they then earned points “back” for every win.

Swiatek had a poor tournament 12 months ago as she was stunned by Danielle Collins in the third round so she only had 65 points to defend while a run to the semi-final is worth 390 points.

It means the Pole is +325 in terms of points in the rankings, but it is only good enough to keep her third in the rankings with fourth-placed Gauff unable to overtake her even if she wins the title.

Cirstea, meanwhile, didn’t have any points to defend as she didn’t compete at the 2025 Italian Open so she will add 390 points to her total and that has helped her to crack a new high in the rankings as she has jumped nine places to a new high of No 18 – three places higehr than her previous best.

Prize Money Earned At Italian Open

Six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek’s prize money earnings for the year to date stood at $1,350,395 before the Italian Open while her career tally was $44,990,885.

The Pole will add another $347,994 (€297,550) to her total with her run to the last four.

Romanian Cirstea had earned $577,842 so far in 2026 so that $347,994 will push her closer to the $1m mark while her career total will grow to $11,750,764.