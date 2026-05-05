Marta Kostyuk has become the latest star to pull out of the 2026 Italian Open, with the total number of players to withdraw from the combined ATP/WTA 1000 event reaching 15.

By Saturday, 13 players had withdrawn across both the men’s and women’s events in Rome, with Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper and Marketa Vondrousova the big names to pull out.

Since then, ATP world No 46 Gabriel Diallo became the 10th man to withdraw, while WTA world No 15 Kostyuk is the fifth woman to pull out.

Kostyuk, who won the Madrid Open last week, announced her withdrawal from Rome on the opening day of the tournament.

On Instagram, Kostyuk wrote: “This one hurts. After the best stretch of my career, I was looking forward to Rome.

“But sometimes your body has other plans, and over the past few days I’ve been dealing with a hip issue.

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“With my ankle still not fully at 100 per cent, it’s just not smart to keep pushing right now, so I won’t be competing there this year.

“That’s what makes it even harder, because it’s such a special place for me. The fans, the atmosphere, and yes… the food. I’ve had some amazing moments here, and I always love coming back.

“I’m sad to miss it, but I’ll see you next year. Now it’s time to recover and get ready for Paris. Thank you for all the love.”

Main draw WTA action at the Foro Italico began today, while the men’s tournament will get underway on Wednesday 6 May. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 16 May before the men’s singles final on Sunday 17 May.

Both the ATP and WTA tournaments in Rome feature 96 players, including 32 seeds — who receive an opening round bye.

ATP Italian Open withdrawal list

The 10 men to withdraw have all been replaced by alternates as they pulled out before the draw on Monday.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner

(world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner Taylor Fritz (world No 7) – replaced by Zachary Svajda

(world No 7) – replaced by Zachary Svajda Holger Rune (world No 40) – replaced by Damir Dzumhur

(world No 40) – replaced by Damir Dzumhur Gabriel Diallo (world No 46) – replaced by Alexander Blockx

(world No 46) – replaced by Alexander Blockx Jack Draper (world No 50) – replaced by Hamad Medjedovic

(world No 50) – replaced by Hamad Medjedovic Raphael Collignon (world No 68) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 68) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Reilly Opelka (world No 74) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic

(world No 74) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic Arthur Cazaux (world No 73) – replaced by Mattia Bellucci

(world No 73) – replaced by Mattia Bellucci Kamil Majchrzak (world No 76) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

(world No 76) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Eliot Spizzirri (world No 92) – replaced by James Duckworth

WTA Italian Open withdrawal list

Kostyuk’s spot in the main draw will be taken by a lucky loser (a player who loses in qualifying) as she pulled out after the draw was made.

Marta Kostyuk (world No 15) – replaced by a Lucky Loser

(world No 15) – replaced by a Lucky Loser Marketa Vondrousova (world No 44) – replaced by Solana Sierra

(world No 44) – replaced by Solana Sierra Sonay Kartal (world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

(world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez Varvara Gracheva (world No 61) – replaced by Eva Lys

(world No 61) – replaced by Eva Lys Veronika Kudermetova (world No 70) – replaced by Petra Marcinko

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