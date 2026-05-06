The total number of players to withdraw from the 2026 Italian Open has risen to 17, with Emma Raducanu one of the two latest seeded stars to join the list.

Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper and Marketa Voundrousova were among the big names to pull out before the draws were made on Monday.

WTA world No 15 Marta Kostyuk, who won the Madrid Open last week, withdrew on Tuesday due to a hip issue.

Raducanu pulled out citing a post-viral illness shortly after attending her press conference on Tuesday evening. The 2021 US Open champion, who is currently ranked 30th, has not played a match since Indian Wells in March.

On Wednesday, Arthur Rinderknech, the ATP world No 24, became the third highest-ranked man to withdraw.

Main draw WTA play at the Foro Italico got underway on Tuesday, while the men’s tournament began today. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 16 May before the men’s singles final on Sunday 17 May.

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ATP Italian Open withdrawal list

Nine of the 11 men to withdraw from Rome pulled out before the draw was made.

Both Rinderknech and Gabriel Diallo have been replaced by lucky losers (players who lost in qualifying) as they were already in the draw when they withdrew.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner

(world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner Taylor Fritz (world No 7) – replaced by Zachary Svajda

(world No 7) – replaced by Zachary Svajda Arthur Rinderknech (world No 24) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic

(world No 24) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic Holger Rune (world No 40) – replaced by Damir Dzumhur

(world No 40) – replaced by Damir Dzumhur Gabriel Diallo (world No 46) – replaced by Alexander Blockx

(world No 46) – replaced by Alexander Blockx Jack Draper (world No 50) – replaced by Hamad Medjedovic

(world No 50) – replaced by Hamad Medjedovic Raphael Collignon (world No 68) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 68) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Reilly Opelka (world No 74) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic

(world No 74) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic Arthur Cazaux (world No 73) – replaced by Mattia Bellucci

(world No 73) – replaced by Mattia Bellucci Kamil Majchrzak (world No 76) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

(world No 76) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Eliot Spizzirri (world No 92) – replaced by James Duckworth

WTA Italian Open withdrawal list

Kostyuk and Raducanu, who were both seeded, have had their places in the draw taken by Ajla Tomljanovic and Lilli Tagger.

Marta Kostyuk (world No 15) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic

(world No 15) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic Emma Raducanu (world No 30) – replaced by Lilli Tagger

(world No 30) – replaced by Lilli Tagger Marketa Vondrousova (world No 44) – replaced by Solana Sierra

(world No 44) – replaced by Solana Sierra Sonay Kartal (world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

(world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez Varvara Gracheva (world No 61) – replaced by Eva Lys

(world No 61) – replaced by Eva Lys Veronika Kudermetova (world No 70) – replaced by Petra Marcinko

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