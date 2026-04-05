Iva Jovic and Madison Keys both fell at the penultimate hurdle at the Charleston Open and only the latter earned a small boost in the rankings with her run to the semi-final.

The fourth-seeded Jovic beat Alycia Parks, 16th seed Sofia Kenin and eighth seed Anna Kalinskaya to reach the last four, but she came up against a determined Jessica Pegula and the defending champion was not going to be denied a second consecutive final.

The top seed kept her title defence going with a fourth consecutive three-set win as she beat the rising star 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to deny her a third WTA Tour final.

But Pegula had nothing but praise for her fellow American after the match when she was asked what impressed her about the 18-year-old in her post-match press conference, she replied: “I think it’s her mentality and her maturity.

“I mean, she’s already a very good player, but I do think that in this sport, you know, being able to stay very poised and mature, especially for her age and where she’s at and how everything’s so new, she seems to be handling it exceptionally exceptionally hat’s going to take her very far especially at such a young age.”

WTA News

‘He’s given me some great tips’ – rising star reveals Novak Djokovic coaching input

Alex Eala suffering from a problem Emma Raducanu has failed to resolve

Fifth seed Keys, meanwhile, went down in straight sets against the unseeded Yuliia Starodubtseva.

After a battling three-set win over third seed Belinda Bencic in the quarter-final, the American lost 6-1, 6-4 against the Ukrainian.

“Maddie is a great opponent,” Starodubtseva said after the match. “I’ve watched a lot of her matches. It’s not easy to take on someone like that.

“Staying solid, staying aggressive is the key. I know I had a shaky moment at (5-3) where I didn’t hold, but I had to get through it and play aggressively.”

WTA Ranking Points Earned In Charleston

Jovic started the WTA 500 event at a career-high No 16 in the rankings, but her run to the semi-final was not good enough to move up.

A semi-final appearance is worth 195 points, but with the WTA using a rolling 52-week cumulative system, the teenager dropped 30 points from Bogota 12 months ago at the start of the tournament.

It means she will add only 165 points to her tally and will remain at No 16, but she is now just 54 points behind Naomi Osaka in 15th place.

Former world No 5 Keys was defending 60 points from her round of 16 appearance at Charleston in 2025 so she effectively earned 135 points and that helped her to move up one place to No 18 and she is 109 points behind Jovic.

Prize Money Earned In Charleston

Jovic – who finished runner-up at the Hobart International and reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open this year – had earned $693,498 so far this year before the Charleston Open with her career tally sitting at $1,819,246.

The 18-year-old will add another $110,370 to her total following her semi-final appearance, as will Keys.

2025 Australian Open champion Keys was on $419,116 prize money for the year while her career total was just over $23m.