Former British No 1 John Lloyd has told Tennis365 he believes Jack Draper can win a Grand Slam title while describing the 24-year-old’s injury issues as “worrying.”

Draper is making his latest comeback from a spell on the sidelines at this week’s Eastbourne International, an ATP 250 grass-court event before Wimbledon.

In his first match since retiring due to a knee injury at the Barcelona Open on 13 April, Draper defeated Marcos Giron 6-4, 7-6(5) in the opening round in Eastbourne on Monday. It was Draper’s first win since he reached the quarter-finals at the Indian Wells Masters in March.

Since climbing to a career-high ranking of world No 4 on 9 June 2025, Draper has played only 19 matches during an injury-plagued 12 months.

The Brit, who missed over five months due to a bone stress injury in his left arm before returning in February, is currently ranked 160th in the world.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365 at the Queen’s Club, Lloyd lamented Draper’s injury troubles.

“I feel so bad for Jack because he’s the real deal, he certainly would be if these injuries weren’t occurring,” said the 1977 Australian Open finalist.

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“A fit Jack Draper is capable of winning a Slam, in my opinion. He’s already got to four in the world, and that sort of looked like it was the beginning [for him].

“But now these injuries come up, it worries me a little bit because it seems to be various things, not just one thing.

“When your body breaks down, and in this day and age, the physicality is huge. He’s a big dude.

“I don’t know his medical team, I’m sure he’s got the best that there is, and I’m sure they’ll find a way. But it’s a bit worrying.”

Lloyd, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 23, addressed Draper’s move to appoint British legend Andy Murray as his coach during the grass season.

“The Andy Murray thing — that’s great to have Andy. But he can’t coach someone who’s not fit,” added Lloyd.

“I think, probably, at the moment, there’s a limit to how much they can push him. I don’t know; I’m not there.

“But I would imagine, coming back, you can’t suddenly crank it up to the hours maybe you would like to because you’re gonna [wrap Draper in] cotton wool a little bit.

“I think having Andy is great; Jamie Delgado before was great, but I think Andy will also be fabulous. But he (Draper) has got to get well.”

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