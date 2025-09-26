Acclaimed tennis coach Rick Macci has given his verdict on whether Jack Draper will win a Grand Slam title as he highlighted the British star’s biggest strengths.

Draper amassed an impressive 30-9 (76.9%) record in 2025 before he was forced to end his season due to a left arm injury after he withdrew from the US Open last month.

The 23-year-old reached a career-high ranking of world No 4 in June after an excellent first half of the campaign, and he was in a strong position to make his ATP Finals debut until the injury blow.

The Brit secured the third and biggest title of his career at the Indian Wells Masters in March, beating Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals. He was also a runner-up at the Madrid Masters and the ATP 500 in Doha, a semi-finalist at the Queen’s Club Championships and a quarter-finalist at the Italian Open.

At the majors this year, Draper reached the last 16 at both the Australian Open and the French Open before he suffered a disappointing second round exit at Wimbledon.

At the US Open, Draper won his opening match before pulling out before his second round contest with Zizou Bergs due to the arm injury.

Draper’s best Grand Slam result to date is reaching the semi-finals at the 2024 US Open, where he fell to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Given his rise and the weapons he possesses, some have identified Draper as the biggest potential challenger to the dominant duo of Alcaraz and Sinner.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Macci was definitive about Draper’s Grand Slam prospects and claimed that the tall left-hander is the player without a major who is closest to breaking through.

“Absolutely – and he will win a Slam. There’s no doubt about it,” said the American.

“He would be the one, if I had to say someone’s knocking on the door, ready to visit the neighbourhood (of winning a Grand Slam). And that’s because he has the size, he’s lefty, a great forehand, a wicked serve, he has improved his backhand a lot.

“And he’s made this rise. He beat Alcaraz in a tournament. So he would be the one that I would put in that category that would be knocking on the door, in that neighbourhood. Because in my book, he checks enough boxes. He’s a great competitor.

“And remember, he’s kind of just sprung into this thing the last few years. I mean, he’s… even though he’s dropped a lot of people and he got in there real quick, give him a little bit more time. And we all know, when you get experience, that changes everything.”

Macci has coached a host of future tennis stars during their formative years, including five players who went on to become world No 1: Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati and Andy Roddick.

He also worked with Mary Pierce, Anastasia Myskina and Sofia Kenin, who won Grand Slam titles, and he was inducted into the USPTA Hall of Fame in 2017.

