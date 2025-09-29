With four Grand Slam titles and 65 weeks as the world No 1 already to his name, Jannik Sinner’s status as one of the leading tennis stars of his generation is more than secure.

The 24-year-old is already one of the most accomplished, if not the most accomplished, Italian tennis players of all time and is a superstar in his home country, with a growing profile across the globe thanks to his two Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon triumphs in recent years.

There are several key figures behind the rise of Sinner, but one undoubted key influence is Alex Vittur, the Italian’s former manager and now the world No 2’s agent; here, we look at all you need to know about Vittur, and his and Sinner’s relationship.

Who is Alex Vittur?

Born in Italy in 1984, Vittur himself knows about tennis, having briefly competed on the ATP Tour across the early 2000s.

The Italian reached a career-high ranking of world No 605 in October 2004, though he quickly moved away from competing as a professional, and took a huge interest in Sinner as a younger player.

It was Vittur who helped organise Sinner’s move to the Riccardo Piatti Academy when he was just 14 years ago, a decision that was imperative in the 24-year-old’s early development as a tennis player.

Vittur remained the four-time Grand Slam champion’s manager and later launched AVIMA Sports & Business Management, which Sinner officially joined in March 2025, splitting from StarWing and previous agent Lawrence Frankopan.

Having officially become Sinner’s agent earlier this year, Vittur now also oversees the running of the Jannik Sinner Foundation, which officially launched in September 2025.

Sinner and Vittur’s relationship

Alongside former coach Riccardo Piatti, current coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, and parents Johan and Siglinde, Vittur has undoubtedly been one of the key influences in Sinner’s career.

The two are known to be close, and it was Vittur who informed Sinner last year about the Italian’s high-profile doping violation.

And, speaking on Sky Sports Italy in September 2025, the world No 2 opened up about the special relationship he shares with his “best friend” and key ally.

“Alex and I have known each other for 11 years now, and for me, at 24, that’s more or less half my life,” said Sinner.

“He’s a fundamental person for me: I trust him, he’s the person I feel closest to, we share the same personal characteristics.

“He works for me now, but he’s my best friend. It’s a bond I don’t have with anyone else and probably won’t have with anyone else in my life. He’s always spoken to me differently, very honestly, even when I’ve won major tournaments.

“I started making my own money when I was 20: [without him] maybe I wouldn’t even be the person I am now. I’ve always been lucky, also because of my family, who are very similar to Alex, but now I talk to him almost more than I do with my family.

“Our relationship is more mature, I’m no longer 15, and I also have my own life outside of tennis.”

