Jannik Sinner sent an ominous message as he delivered a stellar performance to see off Alex de Minaur in straight sets to reach the final at the 2025 ATP Finals.

The world No 2 and reigning champion prevailed 7-5, 6-2 against seventh-ranked de Minaur in a high-quality semi-final match in Turin.

Sinner now holds a 13-0 record against de Minaur (including a match at the Next Gen ATP Finals), and he has dropped only two sets against the 26-year-old Australian.

Jannik Sinner makes statement as he reaches ATP Finals final

Jannik Sinner extended his incredible indoor hard-court win streak to 30 matches, moving him up to fifth on the all-time list

Alexander Zverev rejected the claim that Jannik Sinner was “unplayable” after losing to the Italian in Turin, but was he right?

In the final, Sinner could meet Carlos Alcaraz — who is arguably the only player who can stop him indoors

The four-time Grand Slam champion struck 29 winners to 22 unforced errors as he progressed to his third consecutive final at the ATP Finals.

Sinner was pushed hard by de Minaur in a 66-minute opening set as he had to hold from 0-40 in his opening service game, while it took eight break points for him to break the Australian’s serve.

The 24-year-old then raised his level in the second set as he raced into a 4-0 lead en route to sealing a statement win.

Sinner will play either world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz or world No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final in Turin.

Jannik Sinner overtakes Roger Federer as he extends indoor streak

Jannik Sinner’s win against de Minaur was his 30th consecutive victory in indoor hard courts — a streak that started at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

The Italian has climbed to fifth place on the list of the longest indoor hard-court win streaks in ATP history, overtaking Roger Federer’s 29-match run between 2010 and 2012.

Sinner’s last indoor defeat came against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 ATP Finals.

Longest ATP indoor hard-court win streaks

John McEnroe – 47 wins (1978-1987)

Novak Djokovic – 35 wins (2012-2015)

Roger Federer – 33 wins (2004-2007)

Ivan Lendl – 32 wins (1980-1983)

Jannik Sinner – 30* wins (2023-active)

After losing to Sinner in the round robin stage in Turin, Zverev rejected a question that suggested the Italian’s level was “unplayable.”

“It’s not unplayable,” the world No 3 insisted. “I had many opportunities. He had one [in the second set], he used the chance. This is why he’s No 1 in the world, you know? He uses the chances that he gets.

“It was a high-level match. He just used his chances much, much better than me. That’s why, in the end, he won both sets.”

Sinner’s latest performance confirmed his status as the ATP Finals favourite, and the Italian is close to unstoppable on indoor hard courts when he is at his best.

Alcaraz is, perhaps, the only player capable of beating an in-form Sinner in these conditions.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has won seven of his last eight encounters with Sinner and leads the overall head-to-head 10-5.

However, the pair have only played one match on indoor hard, and it was their first-ever meeting — which Alcaraz won at the 2021 Paris Masters.

Alcaraz secured his maiden indoor title in Rotterdam in February and he went unbeaten in the group stage in Turin, but this remains his least favourite surface.

If the six-time major winner can overcome Auger-Aliassime to set up a blockbuster final showdown with Sinner, he will find himself in a rare occasion where he is the underdog.

