Acclaimed tennis coach Rick Macci has analysed Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s impact on tennis and revealed how the dominant duo are “changing the game.”

Sinner and Alcaraz have established a Grand Slam duopoly by winning the last seven Grand Slam titles between them since the start of 2024, with the former securing four and the latter claiming three.

Alcaraz, 22, has won five majors in total (two Wimbledon titles, two French Open titles and one US Open), while Sinner, 23, has collected four (two Australian Open titles, one US Open title and one Wimbledon title).

The pair faced off in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time at the 2025 French Open, with Alcaraz triumphing in five sets after an epic five hours and 29 minutes.

Sinner took his revenge with a four-set win over his Spanish rival in the Wimbledon championship match last month. The overall head-to-head is 8-5 in Alcaraz’s favour.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Macci assessed that Alcaraz and Sinner are changing the sport in a different way to the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“We’re seeing something special in real time, the game is so much different because of the rackets, because of the strings, because of the athlete, the speed of the ball,” said the American.

“This is something like no other and they’re changing the game. Sinner’s changing the game on how consistently you hit the ball with quality. And then Alcaraz, how complete… okay, coaches should teach young kids the completeness and obviously the drop shot.

“But they’re changing the game. In some subtle ways, the Big Three did that, but not like these guys. I mean Alcaraz is changing the way you teach the game.

“Even the mechanics, because we’re heavy into the biomechanics (at Macci’s academy), the ATP forehand is modified since I first did this like 15 years ago and explained what was going on out there — there’s all kinds of adaptations and modifications that the Next Gen is bringing with how to get maximum racket head speed and more spin.

“It’s not just the technology, there’s certain ways that they’re figuring out on the fly.”

Sinner and Alcaraz could meet in the final of the Cincinnati Masters, where they are seeded first and second respectively.

