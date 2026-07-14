Jannik Sinner’s victory at Wimbledon has opened up the chance for himself to carve out a piece of tennis history.

Sinner overcame the disappointment of his early Roland Garros exit to win the Wimbledon title for the second year in a row.

The Italian dropped just two sets all tournament as he navigated his way past Miomir Kecmanovic, Nuno Borges, Jenson Brooksby, Shintaro Mochizuki, Jan-Lennard Struff, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev.

As a result of his Wimbledon triumph, Sinner now has the chance to achieve the very rare feat of winning Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year.

Only eight men have managed the feat in tennis history, with no player managing the achievement for over a decade.

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In the Open Era, Rod Laver (1969), Jimmy Connors (1974, 1982), John McEnroe (1981, 1984), Boris Becker (1989), Pete Sampras (1993, 1995), Roger Federer, (2004-07), Rafael Nadal (2010), and Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015) have won the Wimbledon–US Open double.

Sinner has come close to joining the exclusive list a number of times before.

In 2024, Sinner won the US Open but fell at the quarter final stage of Wimbledon. Daniil Medvedev defeated the Italian in the last eight in a five-set match, in what is the Italian’s last defeat at the UK Grand Slam to date.

A year later and Sinner came even closer to joining the club. The star won Wimbledon for the first time in 2025 by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

He made his way to the final of the 2025 US Open too, but Alcaraz earned a semblance of revenge to beat his great rival in the Flushing Meadows final.

In 2026, Sinner will be hoping to go one step further and the odds look increasingly in his favour.

Sinner has an astonishing hardcourt record, and he will enter the North American hardcourt swing with an incredible 82% win rate on the surface.

Additionally, the World No 1 has lost just one match at the Grand Slam in the past two years, having lifted the title and reached the final in 2024 and 2025.

With Alcaraz potentially not appearing at the Grand Slam too, the road could already be opening up for Sinner to become the ninth man to win the Wimbledon-US Open double.

That would leave Novak Djokovic, who is the shadow of his former self and Alexander Zverev, who Sinner has beaten 10 times in a row, as his main challengers at the US Grand Slam.

After an 11-year wait, Sinner could be about to join some of the most illustrious male stars in the game by winning the two Grand Slams back-to-back.