Rumours have swirled for months about Jannik Sinner splitting from WTA star girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya – and they now appear to have been confirmed.

The world No 1 has been spotted in Monte Carlo, where he has been training ahead of his return to tour, with Russian model Lara Leito.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Sinner and Leito are now dating, but who is the Italian’s new flame – who could appear in his box over the coming months?

Modelling career and high-profile relationship

Born in January 1994 in Russia, 31-year-old Leito is best known for her modelling career.

The Russian has modelled for magazines such as Vogue and L’Officiel in the past, and has been a red-carpet regular in recent years.

However, she pursued a range of other careers before focusing on her modelling career.

Leito attended the University of Berkeley in California where she graduated with a degree in business administration, specialising in marketing and communications.

Leito has often appeared at the Cannes Film Festival, perhaps in part due to her former relationship with two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody.

Brody and Leito reportedly dated for six years from 2012-18 – meeting at the iconic film festival – and often appeared on red carpets together during their relationship.

Sinner connection

Much like Sinner, Leito is based around Monte Carlo and the south of France, and the two are thought to have met during the Italian’s recent three-month suspension.

After being banned from tennis in February 2025, the Italian has been based in his home Monte Carlo as he prepares for his return at the Italian Open in early May.

The 23-year-old was allowed to return to official training earlier this month ahead of the end of his suspension on May 4, 2025.

While Sinner was not allowed to enter the Monte Carlo Country Club during this year’s Monte Carlo Masters, held from April 6-13, Leito was on site.

The Russian shared multiple posts about her attendance at the tournament with her 342,000 Instagram followers, watching players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

This week, Leito and Sinner have now been spotted together in Monte Carlo, walking together towards one of the Italian’s practice sessions and also driving around the city state together.

Sinner’s new relationship comes after long-term rumours that he had split with WTA ace Kalinskaya, whom he was dating through 2024.

Kalinskaya and Sinner publicly embraced following his triumph at the 2024 US Open, though they had kept the rest of their relationship largely under wraps, and neither had publicly commented on a potential split.

