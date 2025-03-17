Jannik Sinner has announced a shock split from long-term agent Lawrence Frankopan and management group StarWing Sports.

The Italian has been under the management of StarWing and company CEO Frankopan since 2018, during which time Sinner has risen to world No 1 and won three Grand Slam titles.

Sinner’s decision to leave StarWing and begin work with AVIMA Sports & Business Management – led by Alex Vittur – comes at a crucial time for the 23-year-old.

We look at why this decision is so key, and what it could mean for the embattled world No 1.

Shock announcement

Sinner is currently serving a three-month suspension after settling his well-documented – and hugely controversial – doping case with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

StarWing had stuck by the Italian amid the controversy and there had been no sign of an impending split between the two parties, making Monday’s announcement a surprising one.

A statement released by Sinner stated that the Italian is to be “exclusively managed by AVIMA Sports & Business Management after 5 years of collaborating with StarWing Sports.”

StarWing CEO and founder Frankopan, alongside Sinner, also commented on their split.

“Given my long term commitments to StarWing Sports I was unable to accept their offer to work exclusively for AVIMA, but I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work for a talent like Jannik and proud of what we achieved together. I wish Jannik all the best and much success in his future endeavours,” said Frankopan.

Sinner added: “Lawrence Frankopan and his team have supported me so much and that will forever remain with me. I’d like to thank them for their dedication throughout the years.”

Key Relationship

Sinner has thrived on-court in recent years but, thanks to StarWing, he has also developed into one of the most marketable athletes not only in tennis, but across the wider sporting world.

StarWing helped develop the partnership between the world No 1 and Gucci – arguably his most high-profile sponsor outside of tennis, and a partnership that has made headlines in and outside of the sport.

Sinner’s relationships with La Roche Posay, Rolex, Lavazza, Intesa Sanpaolo, Fastweb, and De Cecco also emerged under StarWing’s guidance.

The management agency undoubtedly holds huge influence within the sport, with three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka and tennis legend Chris Evert among other notable clients.

Why is it a risk?

High-profile athletes splitting from their management agencies isn’t exactly unheard of.

Yet, there is a sense that this a bold – and potentially risky move – for Sinner at a crucial juncture of his career.

While there has been no sign of his sponsors ending their partnerships with him due to his suspension, the Italian could have a challenge finding more sponsors in the future in the aftermath of his ban.

AVIMA and Vittur also face the task of maintaining Sinner’s strong portfolio of sponsors, a feat that will not be insignificant considering the profile of companies such as Gucci, Lavazza, and Rolex.

This is an eye-catching move at a time when attention on Sinner has never been higher and, of course, not all of that attention has been positive.

We do not yet know the full reasons behind the world No 1’s decision, and it will be fascinating to hear what he says if and when he is asked about it.

But, no matter the reasons behind the decision, it signals a new chapter in Sinner’s career that will certainly not be straightforward.

Who are AVIMA and Alex Vittur?

A former ATP player himself, Vittur is no stranger to Sinner – having instigated his move to Ricciardo Piatti’s tennis academy at age 14.

Vittur, 40, has been Sinner’s manager for numerous years, but will now take “full leadership” of his compatriot’s “business” moving forward under AVIMA – his own management group.

A statement on AVIMA’s website reads that the organisation “offers athletes a dedicated support system aimed at nurturing their success – from the starting blocks to the winner’s circle.

“With a deep understanding of athletes’ unique challenges and aspirations, every interaction we have and decision we make is geared toward providing thoughtful and effective guidance and support.

“AT AVIMA, we’re committed to opening up meaningful business opportunities while championing the well-being of our athletes.”

Sinner is currently featured prominently on AVIMA’s website, suggesting he will be front and centre of their push to potentially bring further athletes on board in the future.

