The China Open is always one of the most fascinating and fun events on the ATP Tour calendar, and the 2025 edition of the ATP 500 event is now just days away.

Main draw action inside Beijing’s National Tennis Center gets underway on Friday, September 25th this year, with the men’s singles final set to take place on Wednesday, October 1st in the Chinese capital.

Twelve months ago, Carlos Alcaraz downed Jannik Sinner in an epic final that went down as one of the matches of the year, but with the Spaniard setting his sights elsewhere and not returning to defend his title, a new champion could well be crowned within the next fortnight.

Who is in action?

The biggest name in action will be world No 2 Sinner, who is set to compete for the first time since falling to Alcaraz in the US Open final.

Having also been beaten by the Spaniard in the final here twelve months ago, the Italian will be determined to win back the title he previously claimed in 2023.

Sinner is one of two top-three-ranked stars entering the ATP 500 event, with world No 3 Alexander Zverev set to be in action at the event for the first time since his semi-final run two years ago.

In total, an impressive five top-10 stars are set to compete, with world No 8 Alex de Minaur, world No 9 Lorenzo Musetti, and world No 10 Karen Khachanov all entered to date.

Andrey Rublev is currently set to be seeded sixth, with Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik seeded seventh, and 2023 runner-up Daniil Medvedev — looking to end a troubled season with a strong Asian swing — set to be seeded eighth.

Other notable names entered include the in-form Alexander Bublik, currently the highest-ranked player not seeded, rising star Flavio Cobolli, and 2019 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

What ranking points are on offer?

Though it is only an ATP 500 event, there are significant ranking points at stake across the event, particularly in the later stages.

Unsurprisingly, 500 points are available for whoever triumphs in Beijing, with the event runner-up set to take home 330 points for their efforts.

Beaten semi-finalists will earn 200 ranking points, with 100 points on offer for players who fall at the quarter-final stage.

Fifty ranking points are on offer for players beaten in round two, though players who fall in the opening round will not be awarded any ranking points.

Champion: 500 points

Runner-up: 330 points

Semi-final: 200 points

Quarter-final: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 0 points

What prize money is on offer?

Whoever prevails in Beijing is in line for a significant payday, with a staggering $751,075 on offer for this year’s champion.

That is an increase of over $56,000 on the $695,750 awarded to Alcaraz twelve months ago, and the prize money available across the rest of the event has also increased.

This year’s runner-up is set to earn an impressive $404,105 for their efforts, with beaten semi-finalists set to take home $215,360 from the tournament.

Quarter-finalists will earn $110,030, with $58,735 available for players who fall in round two, and $31,320 for players in the opening round.

Champion: $751,075

Runner-up: $404,105

Semi-final: $215,360

Quarter-final: $110,030

Round 2: $58,735

Round 1: $31,320

When is the draw?

The event will feature a 32-player singles draw, with five victories needed for a player to lift the title in Beijing.

A time and date for the draw is yet to be confirmed, though last year’s draw took place two days before the start of the tournament, suggesting it will take place on Wednesday, September 23rd this year.

Full entry list

1) Jannik Sinner

2) Alexander Zverev

3) Alex de Minaur

4) Lorenzo Musetti

5) Karen Khachanov

6) Andrey Rublev

7) Jakub Mensik

8) Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Bublik

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Francisco Cerundolo

Flavio Cobolli

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tallon Griekspoor

Cameron Norrie

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Alexandre Muller

Corentin Moutet

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Lorenzo Sonego

Miomir Kecmanovic

Roberto Bautista Agut

Gael Monfils

Further wildcards and qualifiers tbc

