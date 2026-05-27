Jannik Sinner looked cool and clinical as he stormed through his opening match at Roland Garros, with French wild card Clement Tabur no match for the world No 1 as he stormed to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win.

With defending champion Carlos Alcaraz absent due to injury, Sinner looks to be invincible in the men’s draw, with the aura he now brings on court adding to his brilliance.

Now, former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has given his verdict on what it takes to beat Sinner and he believes the hot conditions in Paris may offer the rest of the men’s draw their best hope.

“They need to hope it stays hot and that it’s bouncy, lively, and fast,” declared Rusedski on his podcast.

“If the conditions cool down, that will give Sinner more time. He’s the best from the back of the court. His serving numbers, return numbers we’ve talked about, are immaculate.

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“So you need to be able to get cheap, short, sharp points. And if you’re looking at like Ben Shelton, a guy who’s attacking big serve, am I saying he’s the guy’s gonna beat him? No. But you’ve got to make him feel uncomfortable because once he gets his rhythm.

“There’s nobody from the back of the court that can beat him. So if we take the serve and return out, which are two of his best aspects, I’m still backing him from every backcourt rally.

“And the only guy maybe we’re thinking is Novak, but Novak’s thirty-nine years of age. You know, it was great the way he played and found a way through Joe in the opening round. But you know, you can’t compare somebody who’s in their early twenties to somebody who’s thirty-nine.

“You gotta favour Sinner. And right now with Medvedev dropping, who can beat him? I’m not seeing anybody.

“And the last man we talk about is probably Sascha Zverev. You know, but he hasn’t done well against him in the last few times they’ve played.

“So it’s looking most likely that Sinner is gonna walk this thing, but it’s one thing to say it, it’s another thing to do. And he’s got to win seven matches. This is the only Slam he hasn’t won yet.

“If he wins this tournament, he’s like Carlos, one of the very few players in the history of our sport to win all four majors.

“It’s not a formality, but at the moment it’s looking like, you know, we could give him the trophy on on Sunday, but he’s gotta still get it done, which is easier said than done.”

Rusedski has insisted the Sinner procession at the top of the men’s game is now repetitive, but sport without jeopardy lacks tension and that is how it feels in men’s tennis right now.

READ MORE: French Open: John McEnroe tries to come up with one player who can beat Jannik Sinner