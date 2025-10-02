Jannik Sinner is set to begin his title defence at the Shanghai Masters, but what does the Italian star’s schedule look like for the rest of the 2025 campaign?

The world No 2 delivered a stellar display to dismantle Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the China Open — a victory that saw him secure his second title at the ATP 500 in Beijing.

It was Sinner‘s third title of the 2025 season to add to his Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns and his 21st ATP Tour title overall.

Sinner is the top seed in Shanghai in the absence of world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian defeated Novak Djokovic to win his maiden title at the ATP 1000 event in 2024.

In his pre-tournament press conference in Shanghai, Sinner highlighted the challenge of adapting to conditions that are considerably different from Beijing.

“Yeah, of course it feels great to be back here,” the four-time Grand Slam champion said. “It’s a very special tournament, obviously the last one we have in Asia again. It’s great to come back here.

“Of course, conditions are definitely different than Beijing, so I have only one practice session to get ready, but let’s see.

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult and tough challenge, especially the first round match. You never know what’s going to happen, so let’s see. But obviously I’m very happy to be back here and play in front of Shanghai fans.”

Here are all of the events Sinner is still due to play in what promises to be a packed end to the season.

6 Kings Slam exhibition, Riyadh – October 15-18

Three days after the conclusion of the Shanghai Masters, Sinner will compete at the 6 Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sinner won the inaugural Six Kings Slam last year, beating Alcaraz in the final.

The event will also feature Alcaraz, Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The six players will each earn a guaranteed $1.5million participation fee, with the winner securing a further $4.5 million.

The schedule has already been confirmed, with Sinner set to play Tsitsipas in his first match. The winner will face Djokovic, who receives a bye to the semi-finals.

Vienna Open – October 20-26

Sinner has signed up for the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna, which will get underway just two days after the Six Kings Slam finishes.

The Italian won the Vienna Open on his previous appearance in 2023, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Paris Masters – October 27-November 2

The week after the Vienna Open, the season’s ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 tournament will take place on indoor hard courts in Paris. This will be the first edition of the Paris Masters staged at La Defense Arena, with the event having moved from Accor Arena.

Sinner missed the 2024 Paris Masters due to a virus, and he holds a 1-2 record from his previous three appearances at the event.

ATP Finals, Turin – November 9-16

Sinner sealed his qualification for the ATP Finals in August, which means he will make his third successive appearance as a full qualifier. He also featured as an alternate in 2021.

The 24-year-old is the reigning champion, having won last year’s season-ending championships with a perfect 5-0 record.

Davis Cup Finals, Bologna – November 18-23

Sinner inspired Italy to victory at the Davis Cup Finals in both 2023 and 2024, but he is yet to confirm his participation for the first edition held in Bologna.

Speaking in Beijing, Sinner said: “The truth that I haven’t decided whether or not to play the Davis Cup, I’ll make a choice later. I can’t give an answer right now.

“I’m only focused on the next tournaments I’ll be taking part in, with the aim of improving my game and refining some details. I worked mainly on my serve and I hope that this shot will help me in the last part of the season.”

