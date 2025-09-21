The Korea Open came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday, with Iga Swiatek beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in a thrilling championship match to lift her third WTA Tour title of 2025.

Things were far from straightforward in a week greatly affected by rain disruptions, though action inside the Seoul Olympic Park National Tennis Centre was consistently high in quality, with a strong final to bring action to a close.

With the dust beginning to settle on the first notable tournament of this year’s Asian swing, we look at the prize money and ranking points won by the likes of Swiatek, Alexandrova, and the tournament’s other biggest names this week.

What prize money was won?

For her impressive run to the title, Swiatek takes home a staggering $164,000 for her efforts.

Meanwhile, runner-up Alexandrova is still taking home a significant chunk of prize money, with this year’s beaten finalist receiving $101,000.

Unseeded Maya Joint and qualifier Katerina Siniakova both defied the odds to impressively reach the semi-final of the event, and will be well-rewarded with $59,000 in winnings from the tournament.

Players beaten in the quarter-finals this year, including two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova and third seed Clara Tauson, have sealed a prize money payout of $28,695.

After spurning three match points in her second-round exit to Krejcikova, eighth seed Emma Raducanu saw her campaign come to an early end.

The Brit took home just $15,700 for her campaign, while players beaten in round one took home just $11,300 for falling at the first hurdle.

Champion: $164,000

Runner-up: $101,000

Semi-finalists: $59,000

Quarter-finalists: $28,695

Round 2: $15,700

Round 1: $11,300

What ranking points were won?

As WTA 500 event, there were unsurprisingly 500 ranking points available for whoever triumphed in Seoul this week.

For Swiatek, that will move her up to 8,433 points in the WTA Rankings, and closer to Aryna Sabalenka amid their battle for the world No 1 ranking.

Alexandrova takes home 325 ranking points, meaning she will remain at world No 11 with 3,258 points when the rankings update on Monday.

For their semi-final runs, Joint and Siniakova earn 195 ranking points, and will seal significant moves up the WTA Rankings as a result.

Joint is projected to rise 10 spots to a new career high of world No 36, while Siniakova is set to move up 15 places to world No 62.

Quarter-finalists Krejcikova, Tauson, Suzan Lamens, and Ella Seidel all take home 108 points for reaching the last eight in Korean capital.

That is particularly significant for qualifier Seidel, who is set to rise up 10 places to world No 95 in the WTA Rankings — the first time she has ever broken the top 100 — while Lamens is set to reach a new high of world No 57.

For her loss in the second round, Raducanu and every player beaten at that stage pick up 60 points in the WTA Rankings.

That is down from the 108 points the Brit won for reaching the quarter-final last season, though she will still rise one place to world No 32 on Monday.

Players beaten in round one pick up a solitary ranking point.

Champion: 500 points

Runner-up: 325 points

Semi-finalists: 195 points

Quarter-finalists: 108 points

Round 2: 60 points

Round 1: 1 point

