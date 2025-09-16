It is one of the most popular and talked-about events on the ATP Tour calendar, and the 2025 Laver Cup takes place this coming weekend in San Francisco.

Ever since the Laver Cup was first held back in 2017, it has attracted some of the biggest names in tennis, and that is no different this year, with some of the biggest ATP stars set to be in action.

Here, we look at both Team Europe and Team World in full and look at which team may be best placed for success inside the Chase Center this coming week.

Who is in Team Europe?

Team Europe has won five of the seven previous editions of the Laver Cup and, having regained the title in Berlin last year, will be determined to stamp its authority with a sixth triumph.

Carlos Alcaraz was Europe’s star in Berlin last year and, in a huge boost to captain Yannick Noah, is back in action this year in San Francisco — and enters the event as the world No 1.

And, Team Europe have two of the three best players in the world in their team, with world No 3 Alexander Zverev returning for a sixth Laver Cup appearance this Autumn.

Team Europe does not have any further top-10 players in their squad, though they have three further top-20 players in their squad.

World No 11 Holger Rune and world No 17 Jakub Mensik head to San Francisco for their debut Laver Cup appearances, while world No 12 Casper Ruud returns for his fifth event appearance.

Completing the main squad is world No 25 Flavio Cobolli, who was the reserve in Berlin twelve months.

And, Team Europe’s squad has been boosted with another top 25 player — world No 22 Tomas Machac — coming in as the reserve for this year.

Who is in Team World?

Team World has been affected by a spate of withdrawals, with three US stars — Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe — all forced out of their home Laver Cup.

However, there is still strong US representation in Team World this year, with national No 1 and world No 5 Taylor Fritz leading captain Andre Agassi’s squad in San Francisco this year, the American making his fifth event showing.

Coming in to replace Tiafoe, Agassi’s squad has also been boosted by the arrival of world No 8 Alex de Minaur, the Australian returning for his second Laver Cup appearance.

Following on from Fritz and de Minaur, Team World’s next highest-ranked player is world No 21 Francisco Cerundolo, with the Argentine in action for the third straight year.

Alongside Fritz, two further Americans enter the official squad, with world No 32 Alex Michelsen making his event debut and world No 62 Reilly Opelka returning to Laver Cup action for the first time since 2021.

Rising star and world No 42 Joao Fonseca will make his Laver Cup debut, with world No 86 Jenson Brooksby in as Team World’s reserve player.

Who has the strongest team?

From a rankings perspective, there can be no denying that Team Europe enter this year’s Laver Cup as warm favourites to successfully defend their title.

With five players ranked inside the top 20, the European team has a hugely impressive line-up even without some of the continent’s biggest names in action, such as Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

With three of Team World’s main squad – Michelsen, Fonseca, and Opelka — lower ranked than Europe’s lowest-ranked player, Cobolli, Europe are undoubtedly the top pick to triumph here.

However, some intriguing match-ups on paper could draw things a little closer.

A potential meeting between home favourite Fritz and world No 3 Zverev could be of huge significance, with the American winning their last five meetings — including a Laver Cup clash twelve months ago.

Alcaraz, particularly in his recent form, could ultimately prove Team Europe’s trump card should things get tight.



