The 2025 Laver Cup went down to the very final rubber of the men’s team competition this weekend — and it was Team World that sealed victory in San Francisco on Sunday.

World No 5 Taylor Fritz picked up his sixth straight win over world No 4 Alexander Zverev to seal his team’s triumph, and continue a fine individual weekend, having beaten Carlos Alcaraz earlier in the event.

Team World’s 15-9 triumph over Team Europe has proven to be one of the most memorable editions of the Laver Cup debate, but what prize money have the tournament’s now earned for their efforts?

What prize money did Team World win?

It was a hugely successful weekend for Team World and captain Andre Agassi, who stepped into the shoes previously filled by John McEnroe.

On paper, the team of Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Alex Michelsen, Joao Fonseca, and Reilly Opelka were significant underdogs, with only two top 20 players — Fritz and de Minaur — compared to five such players on Team Europe.

However, a dominant second day saw Team World win eight points from eight and take complete control of the competition, and they held firm on the final day to triumph.

Having lost the first four editions of the Laver Cup, Team World has now triumphed in three of the last four years, regaining the title they previously won in 2022 and 2023.

And, each of the six players who contributed to their triumph will be well-rewarded financially.

Though there are no ranking points available at the team event, each player on the winning team will now receive a staggering $250,000 in winnings.

That goes alongside the money each player received as an appearance fee, which is dependent on where each player was ranked after Roland Garros this year; the higher-ranked a player, the higher the appearance fee.

What prize money did Team Europe win?

For Team Europe and new captain Yannick Noah, who replaced Bjorn Borg this year, defeat in San Francisco could well go down as a missed opportunity.

The Team Europe squad consisted of five top-20 players — Alcaraz, Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, and Jakub Mensik — with world No 25 Flavio Cobolli, the lowest-ranked member of the squad, ranked higher than three Team World players.

However, despite a strong opening day which saw the squad win three of the four rubbers, a wipeout on Day 2 inside the Chase Center ultimately left them with too big a cap to close.

In terms of prize money, defeat comes as somewhat of a blow for Team Europe.

While each Team World member receives an additional $250,000 following their triumph, each member of Team Europe will earn no extra prize money after their defeat.

That means that each of the six stars will have to settle for their appearance fee money, with Alcaraz and Zverev set to be the highest-paid Team Europe stars.

