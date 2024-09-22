Laver Cup Winners & Losers: Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton star – but Daniil Medvedev struggles

Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton were among the biggest stars at the Laver Cup.

Team Europe battled back to seal a memorable Laver Cup title on a dramatic Day 3 of action in Berlin.

Bjorn Borg’s side trailed 8-4 heading into the final session of action but won three of the four rubbers to capture a fifth title, and first since 2021.

With the seventh edition of the team event now over, we look at those who stole the show – and those who perhaps did not quite meet the mark.

Big Winners

Carlos Alcaraz: The world No 3 was the star attraction on his event debut. He wowed crowds with victory over Ben Shelton and the decisive triumph over Taylor Fritz, while he and Casper Ruud paired up to defeat Shelton and Frances Tiafoe in doubles action. Alcaraz could prove crucial to the event’s popularity in the coming years.

Ben Shelton: Shelton leaves Berlin with three victories and two defeats across his five rubbers, spread across both singles and doubles. Not a perfect record, but the US star performed consistently well, and is a perfect entertainment figure for the event.

Alexander Zverev: It wasn’t the easiest week for Zverev, who lost his doubles rubber and opening singles match. However, a dramatic victory over Tiafoe in front of a raucous home crowd swung the tie back in Team Europe’s favour – and will be a moment that surely lives long in the memory for him.

Laver Cup News

Carlos Alcaraz makes Roger Federer ‘imitate’ confession as legend watches on at Laver Cup

WATCH: Was Daniil Medvedev lucky to escape Laver Cup default?

Big Losers

Daniil Medvedev: Medvedev lost both of his rubbers, beaten by Tiafoe and Shelton in deciding 10-point tiebreaks after leading by a set in both matches. Disappointing results in a weird season for the world No 5.

Frances Tiafoe: Things started so well for Tiafoe with his victory over Medvedev, but went south quickly on Sunday. His doubles defeat was followed by a tough loss against Zverev – a match he led by a set and a break. Victory would have sealed the title for Team World, but he let it slip through his fingers.

Casper Ruud: Ruud tasted defeat in two of his three rubbers, losing to Francisco Cerundolo in singles action while he and Stefanos Tsitsipas were thrashed by Shelton and Tabilo. After a strong start to the year, his form has waned dramatically this summer.

Thanasi Kokkinakis: The Australian lost to Tsitsipas on the opening day, and then did not play again. A format re-think is perhaps needed to ensure that players have a fair or equal number of matches to play.

Winner…and Loser?

Grigor Dimitrov: The Bulgarian was on the winning team and won his singles rubber, but – like Kokkinakis – only played one match. Surely everyone involved needs to play a couple of rubbers?

Francisco Cerundolo: Cerundolo was not on the winning side but, much like Dimitrov, did as much as he could with the limited work he was given.

Read Next: Rod Laver – 5 reasons why Aussie great and tennis icon is so revered