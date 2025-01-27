The Australian Open is over – but that doesn’t mean the tennis world is ready to take any time off.

Alongside the Davis Cup qualifiers, three tour events are taking place this week, with WTA action in Linz and Singapore alongside the ATP event in Montpellier.

Ahead of action, our writers Ewan West, Shahida Jacobs, Oli Dickson Jefford, and Kevin Palmer predict this week’s champions.

(WTA 500) Linz Open – Women’s singles

EW: Karolina Muchova is perhaps the best tennis player in history to have one title to their name, and she has a good opportunity to double her tally here as the top seed in a fairly open field for a WTA 500.

SJ: Although she lost early at the Australian Open, Karolina Muchova should be too good as she has a more comfortable draw than second seed Elina Svitolina.

ODJ: Fourth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova made the final 12 months ago and, after her early Australian Open exit, should be rested and ready for a big run once again.

(WTA 250) Singapore Open – Women’s singles

EW: With Kalinskaya, Anisimova and Raducanu all in the top half, prolific WTA 250 winner Elise Mertens – who is in a weaker bottom half – looks poised for another deep run after her recent runner-up result in Hobart.

SJ: I’ve already played my Emma Raducanu card and was left disappointed at Auckland so will go with veteran Elise Mertens following her run to the final in Hobart.

ODJ: With my initial pick Amanda Anisimova withdrawing, I’ll put my backing on fourth seed Wang Xinyu.

(ATP 250) Montpellier – Men’s singles

EW: Andrey Rublev has made an 0-2 start to the season, but I think he’ll bounce back in Montpellier after taking a wildcard.

SJ: Backing Felix Auger-Aliassime to win his sixth ATP singles title and second of the 2025 season.

ODJ: Felix Auger-Aliassime had a disappointing Australian Open, but we know he loves an indoor tournament – and he has already picked up a title this year.

T365 Fantasy

This season, our writers are competing to see who can earn as many points as possible by predicting the champions at every ATP and WTA-level tournament.

Five points are available for a correct champion pick, with three for a runner-up, and one for a semi-finalist.

This becomes seven points for a champion, five for a runner-up, three for a semi-finalist, and one for a quarter-finalist at Grand Slams.

Ewan and Oli were the big winners from the Australian Open, both picking up 12 from a maximum 14 points.

Both saw their men’s pick Jannik Sinner win the title, with women’s pick Aryna Sabalenka finishing as runner-up.

Shahida also backed Sinner to earn seven points, though her women’s pick Elena Rybakina failed to pick up any points after losing in round four.

It was the toughest week for Kevin who saw his picks, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff, both earn one point for quarter-finals showings.

Current standings

1) Oli Dickson Jefford – 26 points

2) Ewan West – 25 points

3) Shahida Jacobs – 19 points

4) Kevin Palmer – 16 points

