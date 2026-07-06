It was a brutal weekend for the top players at Wimbledon as Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova and Belinda Bencic all crashed out.

Those five joined French Open champion Mirra Andreeva and eighth seed Elina Svitolina on the sidelines with the pair losing earlier in the week at the grass-court Grand Slam.

World No 1 Sabalenka has failed to reach the semi-final at the All England Club for the first time since 2019 as she was upset by four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka as the Japanese star reached the fourth round at SW19 for the first time with a stunning 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) round of 16 victory on Centre Court.

And later in the evening, Coco Gauff booked her place in the quarter-final at Wimbledon for the first time as she fought from a set down to beat Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 just before the start of the curfew.

Seeded seventh, it is the first time that Gauff has reached the last eight, while Bencic failed to back up her run to the semi-final 12 months ago.

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But there were some bigger upsets on Saturday as 29th seed Alex Eala took out defending champion Swiatek with a brilliant display on Centre Court, beating the six-time Grand Slam winner 7-6 (11-9), 6-2 while second seed Elena Rybakina slumped to a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 defeat at the hands of 26th seed Elise Mertens.

Last year’s runner-up, Amanda Anisimova lost her all-American encounter on the 4th of July against Madison Keys with the 2025 Australian Open champion claiming a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

These upsets have resulted in big points drops for some of these players, so let’s look at the state of play in the Live Rankings.

WTA Rankings After Wimbledon Day 7

Sabalenka reached the semi-final last year, so she was defending 780 points, but she earned only 240 points for her run to the 2026 fourth round. That means she will drop 540 points once the rankings are updated next week.

But there is good news for Sabalenka as she will remain No 1 after Rybakina’s exit.

There is good news and bad news for world No 2 Rybakina as she won’t drop any points as she also lost in the third round 12 months ago, but she did let another golden chance to become world No 1 slip out of her hands.

The Kazakh star is just 407 points behind Sabalenka in the Live Rankings.

Swiatek started Wimbledon at No 3 in the rankings and had 2,000 points to defend following her title run last year. Her third-round exit means she is -1870 and has dropped three places to No 6, but she could still slip further down.

World No 6 Anisimova lost the final against Swiatek in 2025, and she earned 1,300 points for her effort so she will drop 1,170 at the next rankings update, and for now, she is -1 in the Live Rankings.

Bencic, meanwhile, started at No 11 and like Sabalenka she will also drop 540 points as she lost in the semi-finals last year, resulting in a three-place slip to No 14.

Prize Money

Rybakina, Swiatek and Anisimova earned £185,000 ($248,247) for reaching the third round at Wimbledon, while Sabalenka and Bencic went home with £300,000 ($402,563).