When is Madison Keys’ next tournament. What about her ranking, prize money and sponsors?

Madison Keys has had a glorious start to the 2025 tennis season as she has realised her lifelong ambition of winning a Grand Slam by lifting the Australian Open title and surging back into the top 10 of the WTA Rankings.

Tipped to be a major champion from a young age, Keys reached the final of the US Open in 2017, but finished runner-up to Sloane Stephens while she fell at the semi-final stage of the Grand Slams a couple of times after that heartbreaking defeat.

She carried a “heavy burden” around for several years, but that weight of expectation had lifted in recent years. With the pressure off, she went on to win the title at Melbourne Park and she can now call herself a major champion.

After beating major champions Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka en route to lifting the trophy, Keys stated: “I felt like from a pretty young age, I felt like if I never won a Grand Slam, then I wouldn’t have lived up to what people thought I should have been. That was a pretty heavy burden to kind of carry around.

“So I finally got to the point where I was proud of myself and proud of my career, with or without a Grand Slam. I finally got to the point where I was okay if it didn’t happen. I didn’t need it to feel like I had a good career or that I deserved to be talked about as a great tennis player.

“I feel like finally letting go of that kind of internal talk that I had gave me the ability to actually go out and play some really good tennis to actually win a Grand Slam.”

Let’s look at what is to come for the 2025 Australian Open champion as well as her earnings and sponsors.

WHEN IS MADISON KEYS’ NEXT TOURNAMENT?

The American has an incredible 19-3 record in her first five tournaments of 2025 as she started with a run to the quarter-final of the ASB Classic and followed it up with the Adelaide International title, beating Jessica Pegula in the final.

But her biggest moment came at the Australian Open when she defeated world No 1 and two-time defending champion Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the final to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Tennis’ newest major champion missed the Middle East WTA 1000 events, the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships, due to injury.

She finally returned to action at the Sunshine Double and reached the semi-final of the Indian Wells Open before losing in the third round of the Miami Open.

Keys’ clay-court swing includes the Charleston Open, Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open.

WHAT ABOUT KEYS’ POSITION IN THE WTA RANKINGS?

Keys started the year at No 21 in the rankings, but she jumped to No 14 on the back of her Adelaide title and then surged into the top 10 after winning the Australian Open.

She equalled her career-high No 7 on the back of her Melbourne Park title, but has since moved up two spots to a new high of No 5.

MADISON KEYS’ CAREER PRIZE MONEY AND SPONSORS

The American took her prize money past the $21,000,000 mark with her Australian Open title as she currently sits on $21,227,692. She is currently 20th in the all-time career prize money list and could move into the top 10 before she retires.

Her earnings for the 2025 season are already $2,773,449 – already more than her previous best of $2,554,853.

Nike has been part of Madison Keys’ journey since she was 17 years old as they provide her with specially-designed tennis shoes and clothing.

She was part of the Wilson family from an early age until 2024, but switched to Yonex at the start of 2025 and had instant success at the season-opening Grand Slam.

She is also an ambassador for Evian and has had endorsement deals with the likes of Acuvue, Orangetheory Fitness, and Ultimate Software.

WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT KEYS

Good friend and Eurosport commentator Laura Robson: “I maybe shed another tear during that speech. I managed to get over and say hello and well done to [husband and coach] Bjorn [Fratangelo] who was the one sitting courtside for her team.

“And they were in bits and as soon as I saw them I went [cried] again. Her physio was pretty much sobbing because all the stuff she’s been through off the court in the last six months from Wimbledon onwards was really tough for her.”

She added: “To now lift that trophy in what was such a topsy-turvy match, so nerve-racking even if you weren’t emotionally involved in it.

“It was a match that 18 months ago she wouldn’t have won. To think back to eight years ago, that final at the US Open and how different tonight was. I could not be prouder of the performance she put on.”

Former world No 1 Jim Courier: “She believed that this time would be different, and it is. She is now and forever a champion.

“The story of Madison overcoming everything and joining that club, it was too irresistible to not pull for her.

“We were screaming and shouting in the last couple of shots in her last service game, the forehand winners were just insane. We were living and dying with her which is obviously not impartial, that’s not journalism. But hey, we’re retired tennis players, we’re not journalists, who are we kidding!”

Tim Henman on talkSPORT: “It’s just an incredible story… To see the stars align, she’d been talked about as a future champion from the age of 14 and there was an enormous amount of pressure – which is self-inflicted – that goes with that.

“To see her put it all together, I think was one of the most popular Grand Slam wins for a long time.”