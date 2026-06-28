Madison Keys has followed in the footsteps of the legendary Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova by becoming only the third player to win the Eastbourne Open three times or more and with it came a healthy boost in the rankings ahead of Wimbledon.

The American won her maiden WTA Tour singles title as a 19-year-old at Eastbourne in 2014 and nine years later she won a second trophy at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, but Keys didn’t have to wait nearly another decade for a third title as she beat Tatjana Maria in the 2026 final.

Evert was the first woman to win the title three times as she lifted the trophy for a third time in 1979, but Navratilova then took over and dominated the Eastbourne event for the next 15 years as she won the tournament 11 times with her final success coming in 1993.

Keys’ latest grass-court success came courtesy of a 7-5, 6-4 her 11th on the WTA Tour and first since she was crowned Australian Open champion in January 2025.

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“I always forget how heavy this one is,” the 31-year-old said after lifting the trophy. “It’s been such a special place for me to play here in Eastbourne.

“I won my first title here many, many years ago, so to win for a third time means the world to me. To do it in front of such amazing fans is the icing on the cake.”

Seeded second, Keys didn’t drop a single set during the tournament, beating only one seeded player in seventh seed McCartney Kessler in the quarter-final while the unseeded Maria stunned top seed Jasmine Paolini in the first round while she reached the final after third seed Jelena Otapenko retired with while 1-6, 2-1 down.

WTA Ranking Points Earned

Keys has slipped down the rankings in recent months and she was on the verge of exiting the top 30, but her title run has seen her climb five places to No 22.

With the WTA using a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings, players have to depend points from the corresponding period 12 months ago and Keys dropped 81 points from a Paris WTA 125K tournament last year.

Her title run at the Eastbourne WTA 250 event was worth 250 points, but once the 81 came off she went home with 169 points.

Former world No 36 Maria had dropped out of the top 100 after she failed to defend her HSBC Championship crown at the beginning of June, but she earned 114 points for finishing runner-up and surged 16 places to No 96.

Prize Money Earned

Keys walked away with $37,390 (£28,279/ €32,597) for her title run as she took her 2026 earnings to $1,023,240 while her career tally now sits at $24,310,795.

Maria has taken her earnings for the year to $496,294 and career total to $7,166,304 after picking up a cheque of $22,125 (£16,734/€19,289).