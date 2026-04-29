Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff were the top three seeds at the 2026 Madrid Open, and the trio all fell before the semi-final stage.

World No 1 Sabalenka suffered a shock 6-2, 2-6, 6-7(6) quarter-final defeat to 32nd-ranked Hailey Baptiste after failing to convert six match points.

The 27-year-old Belarusian star was chasing her fourth title at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid, where she was the reigning champion.

Rybakina, the world No 2, saw her campaign in the Spanish capital end with a 6-7(6), 4-6 fourth round loss to 56th-ranked lucky loser Anastasia Potapova.

Third seed Gauff also exited Madrid in the last 16 as she fell 4-6, 6-1, 6-7(5) to world No 13 Linda Noskova.

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Here, we look at the ranking points and prize money earned by the top three WTA seeds in Madrid.

Sabalenka, Rybakina and Gauff’s Madrid Open ranking points

Sabalenka defeated Peyton Stearns, Jacqueline Cristian and Naomi Osaka en route to the last eight in Madrid, and her three wins earned her 215 WTA ranking points.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was defending 1,000 points from her 2025 Madrid title, which means she has dropped 785 points, taking her total to 10,110.

Rybakina overcame Elena Gabriela Ruse and Zheng Qinwen to reach the fourth round, while Gauff earned wins against Leolia Jeanjean and Sorana Cirstea. The duo each collected 120 ranking points for reaching the last 16.

Since Gauff was defending 650 points from her runner-up result in Madrid last year, her points total has dropped by 530 to 6,749. This has seen Gauff fall below Iga Swiatek to fourth in the Live WTA Rankings.

Rybakina, meanwhile, has gained 55 points as she improved on her third round result in Madrid in 2025, taking her points tally to 8,555.

Madrid Open WTA ranking points breakdown

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Round of 16: 120 points

Round of 32: 65 points

Round of 64: 35 points

Round of 128: 10 points

Sabalenka, Rybakina and Gauff’s Madrid Open prize money

Sabalenka has secured €169,375 ($199,819) in prize money for reaching the quarter-finals in Madrid.

Rybakina and Gauff have each claimed €92,470 ($109,091) for making the last 16.

Madrid Open WTA prize money breakdown

Champion: €1,007,165 ($1,188,197)

Runner-up: €535,585 ($631,853)

Semi-finalists: €297,550 ($351,033)

Quarter-finalists: €169,375 ($199,819)

Round of 16: €92,470 ($109,091)

Round of 32: €54,110 ($63,836)

Round of 64: €31,585 ($37,262)

Round of 128: €21,285 ($25,110)

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