Iga Swiatek looks on during her match

Iga Swiatek’s 2026 Madrid Open campaign ended when she was forced to retire during her third round match, but how much prize money and how many ranking points did she earn?

World No 4 Swiatek was trailing 6-7(4), 6-2, 0-3 against 34th-ranked Ann Li at the clay-court WTA 1000 event when she retired due to illness.

In her press conference, Swiatek revealed: “I’ve been feeling awful for the last two days. I think I have some kind of virus.

“Some hours I’ve been fine, but other times I’ve been feeling really bad. I’ve heard there’s something going around in the locker room, a virus that’s out there somewhere. I know I’ll be fine in a couple of days, but today I felt like I had zero energy, zero stability.”

She added: “I felt I might have a chance, but in the third set I even started feeling dizzy, with blurred vision, like I’d lost my coordination. I couldn’t even drink anything.

“I always feel full of energy on the court, and today my energy dropped drastically. Until the third set started, I felt I had a chance, yes, but this is what happened.”

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Swiatek crushed world No 98 Daria Snigur 6-1, 6-2 in the second round in Madrid after receiving an opening round bye.

The Polish star was a champion at the Madrid Open in 2024.

Swiatek’s Madrid Open ranking points

Swiatek collected 65 WTA ranking points for reaching the third round at Caja Magica.

The 24-year-old has, though, dropped 325 points in the Live WTA Rankings as she was a semi-finalist at the 2025 Madrid Open, which leaves her on 6,948 points.

Madrid Open WTA ranking points breakdown

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Round of 16: 120 points

Round of 32: 65 points

Round of 64: 35 points

Round of 128: 10 points

Swiatek’s Madrid Open prize money

Swiatek has secured €54,110 ($63,836) in prize money for making the third round in the Spanish capital.

The former world No 1 had earned $1,296,285 in prize money this year prior to her appearance in Madrid, while her career prize money total stood at $44,936,775.

Madrid Open WTA prize money breakdown

Champion: €1,007,165 ($1,188,197)

Runner-up: €535,585 ($631,853)

Semi-finalists: €297,550 ($351,033)

Quarter-finalists: €169,375 ($199,819)

Round of 16: €92,470 ($109,091)

Round of 32: €54,110 ($63,836)

Round of 64: €31,585 ($37,262)

Round of 128: €21,285 ($25,110)

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