Marta Kostyuk overcame Mirra Andreeva in straight sets to win the 2026 Madrid Open, but how much prize money and how many ranking points have the duo collected?

In the championship match on Manolo Santana Stadium court, 26th seed Kostyuk prevailed 6-3, 7-5 against No 9 seed Andreeva to secure her third and biggest WTA Tour title.

After earning the only break in the opening set, Kostyuk fought back from 1-3 down and saved two set points when serving at 4-5 in the second set. She claimed the decisive break at 5-5 before converting her third match point when serving at 6-5.

Kostyuk was competing in her first-ever WTA 1000 final, while Andreeva was seeking her third title from three finals at this level of tournament.

This was only the second meeting between the pair, with Kostyuk having downed Andreeva 7-6(7), 6-3 in the quarter-finals at the Brisbane International in January.

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Here, we look at the ranking points and prize money earned by Kostyuk and Andreeva in Madrid.

Andreeva and Kostyuk’s Madrid Open ranking points

Kostyuk has secured 1,000 ranking points for winning the Madrid Open, which increases her points total to 2,507. This has lifted Kostyuk eight places to a new career-high ranking of world No 15.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian defeated Anastasia Potapova in the semi-finals, Linda Noskova in the quarter-finals, Caty McNally in the last 16, Jessica Pegula in the third round and Yulia Putintseva in her first match.

Andreeva’s runner-up result has earned her 650 points, which puts her on 4,181 points and moves her up one place to world No 7.

The 19-year-old Russian beat Hailey Baptiste in the semi-finals, Leylah Fernandez in the quarter-finals, Anna Bondar in the fourth round, Dalma Galfi in the third round and Panna Udvardy in her opening match.

Madrid Open WTA ranking points breakdown

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Round of 16: 120 points

Round of 32: 65 points

Round of 64: 35 points

Round of 128: 10 points

Andreeva and Kostyuk’s Madrid Open prize money

Kostyuk’s triumph has earned her €1,007,165 ($1,188,197) in prize money. She had collected $378,343 in prize money this year prior to Madrid, while her career total was $7,235,565.

Andreeva has claimed €535,585 ($631,853) for her run to the final. She had earned $1,138,864 this year prior to Madrid, and her career prize money total stood at $8,683,996

Madrid Open WTA prize money breakdown

Champion: €1,007,165 ($1,188,197)

Runner-up: €535,585 ($631,853)

Semi-finalists: €297,550 ($351,033)

Quarter-finalists: €169,375 ($199,819)

Round of 16: €92,470 ($109,091)

Round of 32: €54,110 ($63,836)

Round of 64: €31,585 ($37,262)

Round of 128: €21,285 ($25,110)

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