Amanda Anisimova is the latest big name to withdraw from the 2026 Madrid Open, with the total number of players to pull out of the combined ATP/WTA 1000 event rising to 23.

After the men’s and women’s draws were made in Madrid on Monday, 21 players had withdrawn across both tournaments, and a further two women have since pulled out.

There are now 13 women and 10 men who have pulled out, including five Grand Slam champions across both draws: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu, Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova.

The women’s tournament in Madrid got underway on Tuesday, while the opening round in the men’s event will begin on Wednesday.

Aryna Sabalenka and Casper Ruud are the defending singles champions at the clay-court event at Caja Magica.

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ATP Madrid Open withdrawal list

Alcaraz, Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe would have been seeded, but they all pulled out before the draw was made. Jack Draper was seeded 24th, but he withdrew shortly after the draw.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner

(world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner Novak Djokovic (world No 4) – replaced by Adam Walton

(world No 4) – replaced by Adam Walton Taylor Fritz (world No 7) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

(world No 7) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Frances Tiafoe (world No 19) – replaced by Jesper de Jong

(world No 19) – replaced by Jesper de Jong Jack Draper (world No 28) – replaced by lucky loser (TBC)

(world No 28) – replaced by lucky loser (TBC) Holger Rune (world No 39) – replaced by Francisco Comesana

(world No 39) – replaced by Francisco Comesana Sebastian Korda (world No 40) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

(world No 40) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (world No 53) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 53) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Arthur Cazaux (world No 73) – replaced by Alexander Blockx

(world No 73) – replaced by Alexander Blockx Kamil Majchrzak (world No 74) – replaced by Thiago Agustin Tirante

WTA Madrid Open withdrawal list

Karolina Muchova, Raducanu, Emma Navarro and Maya Joint would have been seeded in Madrid, but they withdrew before the draw.

Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova were in the draw and seeded sixth and 12th respectively, but they have since pulled out.

Amanda Anisimova (world No 6) – replaced by lucky loser (TBC)

(world No 6) – replaced by lucky loser (TBC) Karolina Muchova (world No 11) – replaced by Viktorija Golubic

(world No 11) – replaced by Viktorija Golubic Ekaterina Alexandrova (world No 14) replaced by lucky loser (TBC)

(world No 14) replaced by lucky loser (TBC) Emma Raducanu (world No 27) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic

(world No 27) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic Emma Navarro (world No 28) – replaced by Ashlyn Krueger

(world No 28) – replaced by Ashlyn Krueger Maya Joint (world No 29) – replaced by Moyuka Uchijima

(world No 29) – replaced by Moyuka Uchijima Sara Bejlek (world No 35) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

(world No 35) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez Marketa Vondrousova (world No 45) – replaced by Julia Grabher

(world No 45) – replaced by Julia Grabher McCartney Kessler (world No 48) – replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova

(world No 48) – replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova Barbora Krejcikova (world No 52) – replaced by Irina-Camelia Begu

(world No 52) – replaced by Irina-Camelia Begu Sonay Kartal (world No 55) – replaced by Petra Marcinko

(world No 55) – replaced by Petra Marcinko Varvara Gracheva (world No 60) – replaced by Eva Lys

(world No 60) – replaced by Eva Lys Veronika Kudermetova (world No 64) – replaced by Taylor Townsend

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