Jack Draper has become the latest ATP star to withdraw from the Madrid Open with the total number of players who have pulled out of the combined ATP-WTA tournament now more than 20.

The WTA 1000 competition gets underway on Tuesday, 21 April at Caja Magica in the Spanish capital while the ATP event starts the following day, but organisers have suffered several withdrawals in the buildup to the tournament.

The biggest setback so far has been the absence of two-time champion and Spanish hero Carlos Alcaraz as the world No 2 withdrew last week after picking up a forearm injury during his Barcelona Open campaign.

That news came just hours after tennis great Novak Djokovic announced that he would not feature at the ATP Masters tournament as he is still recovering from an unspecified injury.

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Draper was due to be seeded 24th in Madrid, but he sustained an injury at the Barcelona Open last week and has confirmed he has “An aggravated tendon in my knee” that not only puts him out of the Spanish tournament but also the Italian Open.

American duo Taylor Fritz (No 7) and Francis Tiafoe (No 19) are the other two seeded players who have pulled out of the clay-court tournament.

ATP Madrid Open withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner Novak Djokovic (world No 4) – replaced by Adam Walton Taylor Fritz (world No 8) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Frances Tiafoe (world No 19) – replaced by Jesper de Jong Jack Draper (world No 28) – replaced by Lucky Loser (TBC) Holger Rune (world No 39) – replaced by Francisco Comesana Sebastian Korda (world No 40) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (world No 53) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Arthur Cazaux (world No 73) – replaced by Alexander Blockx Kamil Majchrzak (world No 74) – replaced by Thiago Agustin Tirante



WTA Madrid Open withdrawal list

There is better news for organisers in terms of the top-10 women as they will all be in action with Aryna Sabalenka headlining the draw along with Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.

But Karolina Muchova has been the highest seed to withdraw as the 11th-seeded Czech pulled out following her runners-up finish at the Stuttgart Open.

Muchoav lost against Rybakina in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final and has cited fatigue as the reason for her withdrawal.

Emma Raducanu (No 27), Emma Navarro (No 28) and Maya Joint (No 29) are the other seeded players who have withdrawn.