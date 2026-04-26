The number of players to withdraw or retire mid-match at the 2026 Madrid Open has reached 30 across both the women’s and men’s events.

Madison Keys became the 27th player to pull out on Friday, and she has since been followed by three more WTA Tour stars.

World No 18 Clara Tauson withdrew before her scheduled opening match against Katerina Siniakova on Friday, with the Dane’s place in the draw taken by world No 89 Anna Blinkova.

Iga Swiatek, the fourth seed and a 2024 Madrid Open winner, was forced to retire due to a virus in the third set of her third round match against Ann Li on Saturday.

Liudmila Samsonova, the world No 20, then became the 30th player to withdraw when she pulled out before her third round match with Linda Noskova on Sunday due to illness.

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WTA Madrid Open withdrawal list

There are 15 women who either pulled out before the draw was made or before their opening matches, while Samsonova withdrew after winning her first match.

With Swiatek’s mid-match retirement included, 17 women have either withdrawn or retired in Madrid.

Amanda Anisimova (world No 6) – replaced by Panna Udvardy

(world No 6) – replaced by Panna Udvardy Karolina Muchova (world No 11) – replaced by Viktorija Golubic

(world No 11) – replaced by Viktorija Golubic Ekaterina Alexandrova (world No 14) replaced by Yuliia Starodubtseva

(world No 14) replaced by Yuliia Starodubtseva Madison Keys (world No 17) – replaced by Anastasia Potapova

(world No 17) – replaced by Anastasia Potapova Clara Tauson (world No 18) – replaced by Anna Blinkova

(world No 18) – replaced by Anna Blinkova Liudmila Samsonova (world No 20) – withdrew before third round

(world No 20) – withdrew before third round Emma Raducanu (world No 27) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic

(world No 27) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic Emma Navarro (world No 28) – replaced by Ashlyn Krueger

(world No 28) – replaced by Ashlyn Krueger Maya Joint (world No 29) – replaced by Moyuka Uchijima

(world No 29) – replaced by Moyuka Uchijima Sara Bejlek (world No 35) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

(world No 35) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez Marketa Vondrousova (world No 45) – replaced by Julia Grabher

(world No 45) – replaced by Julia Grabher McCartney Kessler (world No 48) – replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova

(world No 48) – replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova Barbora Krejcikova (world No 52) – replaced by Irina-Camelia Begu

(world No 52) – replaced by Irina-Camelia Begu Sonay Kartal (world No 55) – replaced by Petra Marcinko

(world No 55) – replaced by Petra Marcinko Varvara Gracheva (world No 60) – replaced by Eva Lys

(world No 60) – replaced by Eva Lys Veronika Kudermetova (world No 64) – replaced by Taylor Townsend

ATP Madrid Open withdrawal list

The 12 men to withdraw from the Madrid Open all pulled out either before the draw was made or before their opening matches.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner

(world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner Novak Djokovic (world No 4) – replaced by Adam Walton

(world No 4) – replaced by Adam Walton Taylor Fritz (world No 7) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

(world No 7) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Frances Tiafoe (world No 19) – replaced by Jesper de Jong

(world No 19) – replaced by Jesper de Jong Jack Draper (world No 28) – replaced by Patrick Kypson

(world No 28) – replaced by Patrick Kypson Holger Rune (world No 39) – replaced by Francisco Comesana

(world No 39) – replaced by Francisco Comesana Sebastian Korda (world No 40) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

(world No 40) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko Botic van de Zandschulp (world No 52) – replaced by Cristian Garin

(world No 52) – replaced by Cristian Garin Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (world No 53) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 53) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Raphael Collignon (world No 71) – replaced by Marco Trungelliti

(world No 71) – replaced by Marco Trungelliti Arthur Cazaux (world No 73) – replaced by Alexander Blockx

(world No 73) – replaced by Alexander Blockx Kamil Majchrzak (world No 74) – replaced by Thiago Agustin Tirante

World No 70 Reilly Opelka retired when trailing Nicolai Budkov Kjaer 3-5 in his first round match, which means the number of withdrawals or retirements from the men’s event is 13.

READ NEXT: Everything Iga Swiatek said after retiring at Madrid Open due to illness

